Powers hat-trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Czechs in World Junior men’s hockey

EDMONTON – Owen Powers’ hat-trick took Canada to a 6-3 victory over the Czechs to open the World Under-20 Men’s Hockey Championship on Sunday.

Power of Mississauga, Ont., Became the first Canadian defenseman to score three goals in a single game at the World Junior Boys Championship.

The Buffalo Sabers’ first overall pick in this year’s NHL Draft scored two power play goals for Canada in the second period to break a 3-3 deadlock.

Cole Perfetti notched three assists, Mason McTavish had one goal and one assist and defensemen Donovan Sebrango and Olen Zellweger also scored for host nation at Rogers Place.

Canada starting goalie Dylan Garand, who signed an entry-level deal with the New York Rangers last week, made 14 saves for the win.

Michal Gut netted a goal and an assist and Stanislav Svozil and Pavel Novak also scored for what is now Czechia after the Czech hockey federations adopted the country’s renaming of the Czech Republic.

New Jersey Devils prospect Jakub Malek stopped 30 shots in the loss.

Canada is arguably in the easier of the two groups alongside Czechia, Finland, Germany and Austria. Defending champions United States and perennial contenders Russia, Sweden, Slovakia and Switzerland form Group B in Red Deer, Alta.

Canada will face Austria on Tuesday with a game the following day against Germany before completing the preliminary round on New Years Eve against the Finns.

In Sunday’s remaining games, Finland started off with a 3-1 win over Germany and the Swedes beat Russia 6-3 in Red Deer.

The quarter-finals on January 2 and the semi-finals on January 4 precede the medal games on January 5 in Edmonton.

Canada lost 2-0 to the Americans in the 2021 final in Edmonton. This tournament took place without spectators due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets were sold for the 2022 edition, but the provincial government limited capacity for sporting events to 50% five days before the start. This limits attendance at Edmontons Rogers Place to a maximum of 9,320 and 3,555 at Red Deers Centrium.

As the Lets Go Canada chants erupted at Rogers Place, the arena was not half full for Canada’s opening Sunday. Powers’ third goal produced a handful of hats on the ice.

Zellweger scored a power-play goal at 13:22 of the third period with a wrist shot from the top of the face-off circle, beating Malek on the other end.

Canada took advantage of a two-man advantage in the second period with the Powers receiving shot from the top of the circle beating the Maleks’ glove at 8:50.

Power completed his hat trick by slapping a rebound on a rush to another power-play goal at 10:15.

The Czechs lost assistant captain David Jiricek to a left knee injury in the second period when the defenseman collided with Canada’s Will Cuylle.

Canadian head coach Dave Cameron called for a timeout in the first period when the Czechs struck twice in 51 seconds to lead 3-1.

Sebrango and Power then equalized the host nation. A single Sebrango converted a Perfetti backhand out of the run to score with 29 seconds left in the first.

When Power put the puck into the net after recovering from a long rebound, his shot deflected from Malek and entered the net 23 seconds after the Czechs took a two-goal lead.

Svozil, Western Hockey League defenseman Regina Pats tackled Zellweger and beat Garand on the short team. Kelowna Rockets forward Novak scored a power play goal with a landing shot from the top of the face-off circle.

Guts shot Garand’s glove, hit the camera of the goal and got out so quickly that a video review was needed to declare a Czech goal at 7:42.

McTavish circled the offensive zone with the puck before releasing a sharp-angled shot that beat Malek four minutes into the first face-off.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 26.