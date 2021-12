The 44k Rose Bandhej Silk Kurta Set by Deepika Padukone is a temple tour style lens | Fashion trends

Deepika Padukone Serves Up Ethnic Fashion Inspiration For A Temple Visit Or Intimate Family Function, In A Rani Pink Bandhej Silk Kurta-salwar, And We’re Taking Style Notes To Call Attention To Our Next Traditional Outing | Check out the viral videos inside

ThroughZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

Offering prayers at Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai on Thursday evening, ahead of the release of his upcoming sports drama ‘83, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone turned heads in a bandhej pink silk kurta ensemble and we’re in love. Serving an ethnic fashion inspiration for a temple visit or an intimate family function, Deepika wore a rani pink Bandhej silk kurta-salwar and we’re taking style notes to draw attention to our next traditional outing. The images and videos that have flooded the Internet since, show the actor putting his foot in the spotlight and playing the game of ethnic fashion. The videos show Deepika donning a mid-length kurti, A-line, full sleeves and a pink rani base. Sporting a relaxed fit, the Bandhej or Bandhini silk kurti featured an elegant V-neckline adorned with hand-embroidered peacock patterns. Finishing with pleats, the kurti was paired with a matching rani pink Bandhej silk salwar. Pulling back her shoulder-length wavy braids in a mid-part low ponytail hairstyle, Deepika accessorized her look with a pair of ethnic gold earrings. Completing her outfit with a pair of bling golden juttis, she amplified the glam quotient with a pop of pink lipstick, rosy and highlighted cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes with streaks of black eyeliner and filled eyebrows. . Greeting the paparazzi who flocked outside the temple, Deepika left fans swooning as her effortlessly killer ethnic style set the internet on fire. Needless to say, the videos instantly went viral. The set is attributed to Indian fashion label Raw Mango, which boasts of creating new conversations in textiles, culture and politics through a range of sarees, clothing and items. Bandhej (Bandhini) silk kurta set originally cost 44,800 on the website of the creator. Bandhej (Bandhini) Silk Kurta Set by Deepika Padukone from Raw Mango (rawmango.com) Deepika Padukone was styled by stylist and consultant Shaleena Nathani. Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter Close story

