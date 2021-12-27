Shehnaaz Gill is stunning in a black cocktail dress; dance to song ‘Zingaat’ at friend’s engagement party





Shehnaaz Gill was spotted dancing and partying last night at an engagement party with friends. The Bigg Boss 13 celebrity stepped out in a sparkling black cocktail dress and danced to the popular track Zingaat. Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh and many more were seen at the party. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi posed for a photo with Shehnaaz, Kashmera, Georgia Andriani in the frame. It was an engagement of artist director and producers and several celebrities attended the happy occasion. In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can be seen sitting with everyone else and singing, while another guest strums the guitar.

#ShehnaazGill my little girl https://t.co/OW7xe3b9u7 – _Nodi_ (@Sid_Naaz_Nodi) 1640551817000 Several fans continued to share photos of Shehnaaz on social media and complimented how gorgeous Shehnaaz is. Shehnaaz Gill started trending on Twitter. One user wrote, Shes looks so gorgeous in black. #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz

She is so gorgeous in black #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz https://t.co/k8K3ZxEmn9 – (@Reet_SidNaaz) 1640562605000 Another user wrote, happy to see her come out, relax and interact with ppl. She looks super sexy. Bad eyes please.

Morning like this >>> Glad to see her go out, relax and interact with ppl. She looks weird… https://t.co/1UsuoHgwPy – Maryam (shenuary) (@ ​​msajidmshaikh11) 1640573275000 By the way, around this time last year, Shehnaaz was seen in Bigg Boss’s house, where she came as a guest to celebrate the birthday of host Salman Khan, who is today hui (December 27). Dressed in a yellow outfit, many fans shared last year’s Shehnaaz Bigg Boss moment.

By the way, bb15 Alia was signing happy birthday Salman and I remember the last birthday, shehnaaz was doing the… https://t.co/5OaloF3FJf – Sweta (@imthakursweta) 1640448401000 Most recently, Shehnaaz made headlines for briefly appearing on the digital platform for a special appearance in a Hollywood series. Although not part of the series, it was part of a special video, where several other Indian artists made appearances.



