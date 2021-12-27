Did the Simpsons predict the most popular haircut of 2021?





2021 has been a wild and savage year for many reasons, but it has also been a wild and savage year for the hair. Spicy Cough’s lockdowns and social distancing measures have meant that for most of us men, trips to the barber have become less and less frequent. So if we’re talking about the top 2021 male grooming trends, the biggest one has been… A lack of grooming, really. However, 2021 hasn’t been completely devoid of grooming trends. COVID has seen buzz cuts make a comeback, as well as the rise of the lockdown beard. When it comes to men’s haircuts, men’s longer hair has also become more socially acceptable. But there is one haircut that has defied both a global pandemic and good taste more broadly in 2021: the skull. A version of the mullet, but with the full shaved or extra short top the skull has grown huge, especially in Australia (where you may know him better as “Dusty”, after the Richmond player). RELATED: Is Skullet Australias Crudest Haircut? If you told anyone. at the start of the year when the meaty hatred that is the skull would become the go-to haircut of 2021, they’d probably think you’re crazy. But in fact, this haircut has been on the cards for the yonks. Like most cultural touchstones, The simpsons in fact predicted this cut years ago. As if 2021 couldn’t be stranger … AFL 2021 Draft – A plethora of skull and mullet cuts. This is our future, Australia. “Homer At The Bat,” a classic episode of the third season of the long-running cartoon sitcom that sees Mr. Burns create a team of professional baseball players to win a bet was filled with celebrity cameos from real-life players. baseball professionals, including Don Mattingly, New York Yankees first baseman from 1982 to 1995. There’s a joke where Burns repeatedly demands that Mattingly (who rocked a dirty mullet in real life) cut his sideburns, even though Mattingly doesn’t have sideburns, prompting Mattingly confused to shave his hair in. the prototypical skull. Considering this episode which aired in 1992, it is extremely prescient. RELATED: The Slim Shady fit has just received a modern update. Try it at your own risk What’s even scarier is how The simpsons actually predicted that Mattingly would encounter exactly this IRL problem: in 1991, before the episode aired but after its production, Mattingly was actually convicted of refusing to cut his mule, as the then Yankees owner , George Steinbrenner, had a strict policy requiring his players to keep their heads and facial hair well groomed. Forget about predicting a Trump presidency: there must have been something in the water in The simpsons‘writing room … Watch DMARGE’s James Booth screw up the look of bleached hair. Read more

