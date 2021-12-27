How to prepare your home for professional photography

Professional photography is one of the best ways to sell your home, but not all homes look great in photos. In order to stage your home for professional photography, you can follow some simple steps to make it bigger and more comfortable.

Here are some tips for preparing your home for professional photography.

Before the arrival of professional photographers

Staging your home is often an important step in selling a home. Realtors recommend that potential buyers imagine themselves living in your home rather than walking through an empty space. So it is important that you give them an idea of ​​how they can do it! Here are some quick and easy tips to get you started on staging your home. Make sure all the rooms are clean, clutter-free, and organized – we know it seems obvious. But really think about what you expect from each room in terms of function and where your furniture should go. Keep pieces like shelves or tables along the walls instead of clustering them towards the centerpieces, if possible also keep the upholstered seats away from the walls (this will help make the rooms look larger). Don’t forget the lighting! Is your ceiling fan not working?

Staging a home is all about creating a space that looks professional and feels inviting. Whether you are selling your property or staging it as an investment, creating an atmosphere that shows your home in its best light is essential. This helps potential buyers imagine themselves in your home, which can lead to higher asking prices and faster sales. Use the advice of professional real estate photographer, interior designer and staging expert Maxwell L. Alexander to set up your home like a model residence. Selling homes happens when interested parties are inspired to buy them, so think of home staging as a way to inspire potential buyers, clients, or guests.

Selling homes happens when interested parties are inspired to buy them, so consider home staging as a way to inspire potential buyers. While staging your home before the sale can take a long time, you can likely get your investment back in no time.

Choose accent pieces wisely

It’s easy to get caught up in looking at furniture and home decor on Pinterest. After all, everyone loves a good design photo. But you don’t need to photograph every piece of a room; Instead, choose one or two decorative pieces that will add visual interest and draw attention to your living space, while reducing costs. With careful staging and styling, your home can look like it has been photographed by a professional without spending thousands of dollars on decorative pieces that don’t even work!

Decorate for consistency

Since these photos will be used in professional marketing materials or by listing agents, it’s important that you give your home a cohesive aesthetic. Consider what your home will look like through the eyes of a potential buyer when you’re staging, you don’t want them to see something that doesn’t look professional or staged. A great way to achieve a cohesive and professional look is to use contemporary decor and professionally taken photographs.

Delete all personal items

The first step in creating a stunning staging environment is to remove all personal items. When buyers visit your home, they should see and feel what is unique about your property, not what you like or need. Before putting on the stage, first put away all your personal belongings (at least temporarily) and remove all signs prohibiting touching furniture.

Learn more in my new book “Staging Your Home to Sell Fast”

While staging your home before the sale can take a long time, you can likely get your investment back in no time. Learn more in my new book “Staging Your Home to Sell Fast” on Amazon Kindle.

About Maxwell L Alexander:

Maxwell L. Alexander, Vice President of Marketing and Creative at AlmaxRealty, is one of the tri-state area’s most comprehensive real estate experts. From his early days as a graphic designer at the world’s largest organization for the advancement of technology to his current role as an acclaimed real estate entrepreneur, Maxwell has forged his own path in New York City, exceeding all expectations along the way. Maxwell’s extensive experience in marketing, branding, visual perception theory, experiential design and different aspects of real estate gives him unique insight into making the real estate industry more functional and innovative, which he shares with his colleagues and colleagues. his clients.