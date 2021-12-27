Fashion
How to prepare your home for professional photography
Professional photography is one of the best ways to sell your home, but not all homes look great in photos. In order to stage your home for professional photography, you can follow some simple steps to make it bigger and more comfortable.
How to prepare your home for Professional photography in real estate and Airbnb through Maxwell Alexander, MA, BFA, NYS Certified Real Estate Salesperson, NYS Certified Real Estate Continuing Education Instructor, Certified Fitness and Bodybuilding Coach
Here are some tips for preparing your home for professional photography.
Before the arrival of professional photographers
Staging your home is often an important step in selling a home. Realtors recommend that potential buyers imagine themselves living in your home rather than walking through an empty space. So it is important that you give them an idea of how they can do it! Here are some quick and easy tips to get you started on staging your home. Make sure all the rooms are clean, clutter-free, and organized – we know it seems obvious. But really think about what you expect from each room in terms of function and where your furniture should go. Keep pieces like shelves or tables along the walls instead of clustering them towards the centerpieces, if possible also keep the upholstered seats away from the walls (this will help make the rooms look larger). Don’t forget the lighting! Is your ceiling fan not working?
Staging a home is all about creating a space that looks professional and feels inviting. Whether you are selling your property or staging it as an investment, creating an atmosphere that shows your home in its best light is essential. This helps potential buyers imagine themselves in your home, which can lead to higher asking prices and faster sales. Use the advice of professional real estate photographer, interior designer and staging expert Maxwell L. Alexander to set up your home like a model residence. Selling homes happens when interested parties are inspired to buy them, so think of home staging as a way to inspire potential buyers, clients, or guests.
Staging a home is all about creating a space that looks professional and feels inviting. Whether you are selling your property or staging it as an investment, creating an atmosphere that shows your home in its best light is essential. This helps potential buyers imagine themselves in your home, which can lead to higher asking prices and faster sales. Use these tips from professional real estate photographer, interior designer and staging expert Maxwell Alexander to set up your home like a model residence.
Selling homes happens when interested parties are inspired to buy them, so consider home staging as a way to inspire potential buyers. While staging your home before the sale can take a long time, you can likely get your investment back in no time.
Choose accent pieces wisely
It’s easy to get caught up in looking at furniture and home decor on Pinterest. After all, everyone loves a good design photo. But you don’t need to photograph every piece of a room; Instead, choose one or two decorative pieces that will add visual interest and draw attention to your living space, while reducing costs. With careful staging and styling, your home can look like it has been photographed by a professional without spending thousands of dollars on decorative pieces that don’t even work!
Decorate for consistency
Since these photos will be used in professional marketing materials or by listing agents, it’s important that you give your home a cohesive aesthetic. Consider what your home will look like through the eyes of a potential buyer when you’re staging, you don’t want them to see something that doesn’t look professional or staged. A great way to achieve a cohesive and professional look is to use contemporary decor and professionally taken photographs.
Delete all personal items
The first step in creating a stunning staging environment is to remove all personal items. When buyers visit your home, they should see and feel what is unique about your property, not what you like or need. Before putting on the stage, first put away all your personal belongings (at least temporarily) and remove all signs prohibiting touching furniture.
Learn more in my new book “Staging Your Home to Sell Fast”
While staging your home before the sale can take a long time, you can likely get your investment back in no time. Learn more in my new book “Staging Your Home to Sell Fast” on Amazon Kindle.
About Maxwell L Alexander:
Maxwell L. Alexander, Vice President of Marketing and Creative at AlmaxRealty, is one of the tri-state area’s most comprehensive real estate experts. From his early days as a graphic designer at the world’s largest organization for the advancement of technology to his current role as an acclaimed real estate entrepreneur, Maxwell has forged his own path in New York City, exceeding all expectations along the way. Maxwell’s extensive experience in marketing, branding, visual perception theory, experiential design and different aspects of real estate gives him unique insight into making the real estate industry more functional and innovative, which he shares with his colleagues and colleagues. his clients.
Sources
2/ https://hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com/how-to-prepare-your-home-for-professional-photography/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]