Pune: Caution for a fashion designer accused of forcing his girlfriend to lodge a fake FIR | Pune News





PUNE: A Pune Magistrate’s Court granted bail to a 29-year-old fashion designer accused of assaulting his girlfriend with a helicopter and later forcing her to file an FIR claiming the two had been attacked and stolen their valuables by three unknown people in Bopdev ghat on the evening of August 16.

The court granted the release on bail following new revelations, relating to blackmail, brought to its attention by the lawyer representing the accused.

The woman, who works for a spa and massage center, told FIR on August 16 that she was assaulted by three strangers.

Later, on September 5, his designer friend approached the town’s police commissioner with a request complaining that the woman was blackmailing him for money and threatening him with false involvement in the case. Kondhwa police, investigating the case, arrested the fashion designer on September 14 and he has since been jailed.

Lawyer Zaheer Khan Pathan, representing the accused, told TOI: We reported to the court that it was after the police chief had requested a complaint that the woman began to involve our client in the case. , resulting in his arrest.

In court, Khan argued that the plaintiff intended to marry the woman, but learned that she was having multiple affairs and had previously blackmailed another person in the same way. In fact, the victim in this case had filed a complaint against her with the Kondhwa police and the case was subsequently compromised after the victim gave her money.

The lawyer provided the court with some ultrasound reports as well as a hospital discharge report to establish that the complainant had had an abortion in the past in order to establish the multiple-case claim.

Hearing judge GP Agrawal, who heard the bail case, referred to the FIR, indictments and accompanying documents and observed in his Dec. 24 order. From reading the documents, it becomes evident that the informant (complainant) had several affairs with different people. The informant was pregnant with another person prior to the incident. The informant started blackmailing the plaintiff and demanding money. The plaintiff also learned that a person had also filed a complaint against the informant and that said matter was in jeopardy.

The court further noted that the accused had already languished in prison for more than three months and that any apprehensions about his tampering with evidence can be resolved by imposing strict bail conditions.

