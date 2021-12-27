The most impactful fashion and beauty products in 2021

The past 12 months have been a time of reflection, growth and learning through beauty and fashion.

Exciting moments like the launch of Billie Eilish’s perfume and the release of the Yeezy x Gap collaboration have kept people going out and shopping. But there were also difficult times and reconciliations. Among them: When Victoria’s Secret announced a major rebranding, in an effort to move away from its sexy past and move towards a more inclusive future. There was also the beauty world debate around gua sha, particularly whether their proliferation and exploitation amounted to cultural appropriation.

With viral moments happening every week and industry-wide conversations bubbling up in the air almost as quickly, Glossy has identified the five most important beauty and fashion moments. In no particular order, the items in the list below characterize the year in beauty and fashion.

Fashion

Skims x Fendi and the power of collaborations

This collaboration alone speaks of several trends to note in 2021. There is the fact that luxury brands no longer consider it unworthy of them to collaborate with non-luxury brands (see also: Gucci x The North Face, Balenciaga x Crocs) or celebrities. But just as critical, he shed light on Kim Kardashian West’s growing legitimacy as a power actor in the fashion space. And, of course, that played into the return of logomania. To Juliana Prather, CMO of Retail Market Intelligence Platform Edited, the collaboration also signaled a shift in shapewear trends. She differentiated the Spanx line, noting that it’s not the shapewear that makes you look “thinner”, but rather “smoother”. On a related note, she said she expects 2022 to usher in more body diversity in fashion, including on the catwalks.

Black designer Pyer Moss walks the runway at Paris Couture Week

In July, Pyer Moss became the first black designer to parade at Paris Couture Week. His show highlighted the innovations of black inventors, namely peanut butter, hot rollers and refrigerator. According to Edited, “The number of new arrivals of products created by black designers to third-party sites in the US and UK increased 23% year-over-year” in 2021. This indicates that the The attention paid to black designers during the summer of 2020 wasn’t just a flash in the moment – instead, it has since gained momentum. “It’s not just about symbolizing one or two designers. It’s the full interest and desire of the market, and customers are voting for this kind of creativity and new influx, ”said Prather.

Yeezy makes Gap relevant

Gap needed a buzz, and his collaboration with Yeezy lived up to it. According to Edited, “Gap’s multi-year partnership with Yeezy has generated $ 34.9 million in media impact value for Gap since the collaboration was announced in June 2020. The label is leveraging West’s influence to revitalize its brand and expects joint collection revenue to exceed $ 150 million in 2022. The New York Times posted a story about the collaboration’s first product – a seamless, zippered blue puffer jacket – describing it as “a status symbol.” The puffer went on sale on West’s birthday in June, though it didn’t ship until the fall. The article, which was published in November, noted that it was already being sold on resale sites at three times its retail price. “[Gap] is on every corner. That’s what people can afford, but they had to be relevant. Yeezy working with them, the way he works with Adidas has given them great credibility. And they have the ability, [which] people sometimes underestimate. Gap has talented designers and sourcing capabilities at their fingertips, ”said Prather. “It’s very powerful for someone like Kanye, who is trying to play with his brand.”

Victoria’s Secret sheds controversial past with new branding

You probably didn’t predict that Victoria’s Secret would make a comeback in 2021. Then again, you probably didn’t bet on Abercrombie & Fitch’s big comeback either. Victoria’s Secret separate from L Brands in August, becoming its own entity. “They’re very data-driven. They follow and know their customer, ”said Prather of the brand, who is an Edited customer. “And that’s why they’re going to turn around – [as a result of] know their customer and be able to access production. Under his new leadership, the brand will revisit his parade, but without his signature “angels”. Its partner brands are much more diverse than in the past and include stars like Chloe x Halle and Megan Rapinoe.

nostalgia for the 90s

Fashion (and beauty) nostalgia was the name of the game in 2021, with vintage and second-hand styles enjoying huge popularity. Credits like Olivia Rodrigo, who wore a vintage Chanel suit for a visit to the White House, and Dua Lipa, who wore flared jeans and butterfly designs. According to edited data, flare jeans and butterfly graphics “saw a 41% year-over-year increase in overall clothing.” On TikTok, the hashtag # 90sfashion has 280 million views.

Beauty

Nostalgic beauty

From butterfly hair clips to disco-era curtain bangs to 1980s mules, returns to decades-old beauty trends were everywhere. Some products like Clinique’s 40-year-old Black Honey lipstick found favor in 2021, with the product going organically viral on TikTok and the brand seeing consistent sales. Overall, the looks that came out of this nostalgic revamp were often daring and even whimsical, mixing makeup art and naturalism.

“Previously if you did something creative with your makeup or eyeliner it would be a Halloween type look. Now people do it every day, ”said Yarden Horowitz, co-founder of beauty analysis company Spate.

Let’s just hope that overly plucked brows won’t make a comeback too.

Launch of Ami Col Lip Oil, aka The Telfar of Lipgloss

Much like Telfar became known as “Brooklyn Birkin” due to her popularity among Brooklyn artists of color, Ami Col Lip Oil has gained a great group of trendsetters as fans.

After setting up its Instagram account as a mood board, the brand generated months of buzz on social media before its launch. Glossy 50 winner and Ami Col founder and CEO Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye has promised that it will be the brand of makeup-free makeup and skin-color cosmetics that brown customers and black people desperately wanted. Its lip oil, which launched in May 2021 and sold for $ 20, has gained fans who attribute its popularity to its universal nude shade, longevity, and lack of grip typical of lip gloss. As a bonus, with its black cap and its white Ami Col packaging, it stands out in most makeup bags.

Billie Eilish reinforces the influence of beauty with her perfume

In October, the 19-year-old singer-songwriter’s announcement of her debut fragrance, titled “Eilish”, nearly broke the internet. Eilish, who has over 94 million followers on Instagram alone, has become a definitive Gen Z influencer. This is in part thanks to her chameleon beauty aesthetic that resembles a young Lady Gaga. It illustrates how Gen Z consumers approach beauty, using different looks to represent a facet of their personality. Eilish wore dyed neon green and black hair with an oversized tee. She also wears platinum blonde hair with a corset and ball gown, reminiscent of old Hollywood glamor.

“Lots of trends that were so important to Gen Z [this year] came straight from Billie Eilish, ”said Horowitz.

The fragrance, with heavy notes of vanilla, was designed by Eilish to be “comfortable and sensual”. It presents a bottle in the shape of a human body similar to Jean Paul Gaultier and KKW perfumes. Keeping an eye on Eilish’s game in the beauty space and her perfume’s sales performance is like keeping an eye on Gen Z itself.

Gua sha’s influence

Between March and June 2021, Gua Sha tutorials on all platforms were all the rage. Considered non-electronic objects capable of helping sculpt and illuminate the face through lymphatic drainage, gua shas were used by women of all ages, who bragged about their benefits on social media. Google Trend results show searches for the article peaked in early April, and the #guasha and #guashatutorial hashtags have more than 784 million and 165 million tags on TikTok, respectively.

What was initially seen as a non-surgical option for pulling out cheekbones eventually became the focus of a conversation around cultural appropriation, given its origins in traditional Chinese medicine. The timing of gua sha’s popularity coincided with widespread anti-Asian attacks. As discrimination swept across the United States, beauty brands like Very Good Light and Farmacy launched public calls to “Stop Asian Hate”. Therefore, the gua sha has become a lightning rod to discuss whether it is possible to both support a community and to hype gua sha products by non-Asian brands taking advantage of their heritage. The Wildling brand, for its part, has come under fire for highlighting its links to TCM, leading to the cancellation of an Instagram Live session between Jessica Alba and brand co-founder Gianna de la Torre.

In August 2021, the legacy of gua sha’s popularity could be seen when “facial yoga” first appeared. Unlike gua sha, facial yoga only requires one’s own hands, but offers similar results when sculpting the face.

Designs and nail polish for men

By now you have seen just about every male celebrity wearing them. This year alone Tyler the creator launched a three-piece nail collection, and TikTok star LilHuddy launched a nail sticker collaboration with beauty brand Glamnetic. And Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly are regularly seen wearing nail polish.

“Men’s nail polish deserves to be watched very closely. We are definitely seeing an increase in research for men’s nail polish and men’s nail art, ”said Horowitz. “It’s interesting because the fingernails are so prominent. You can’t tell with retinol [that a man is into beauty]. “

Polish, in fact, is an accessory that denotes an effort in a beauty routine, without any advantage apart from the aesthetic. And unlike the cutesy term of “guyliner,” men embrace nail polish without going back to verbal gymnastics to make sure it stays masculine enough. For example, a viral audio clip on TikTok, in which a man yells, “I’m feeling the effects of masculinity right now. I want to make war; I want a lightsaber; I’m a man! ”Is retraced to a video where a man says this, then flashes black nail polish on his hands.