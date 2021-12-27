How to Dress Like an Adult with Shane Watson: Yes, you CAN dress for NYE on the couch

What will you wear for New Years Eve? The smart move, as always, is to be prepared for any eventuality; you want something that would work equally well at the neighbors party or slumped on the couch with your two-person household watching Jools Hollands Hootenanny.

And looking on the bright side, low-key parties are a dress category that many of us can do business with. For what it’s worth, I saw in 2021 in wetsuits and this year my money is on the new alternative: co-ords.

Co-ords is one of those trending terms that puts a strain on your teeth. Her shorts coordinate a two-piece outfit made from the same fabric that looks a lot like a one-piece so a matching skirt and top cut like a dress, or a top and pants that could pass for a jumpsuit.

Trend: Victoria Beckham

Matching dividers don’t quite describe them, or sound much better. So, let’s just think about the ups and downs and quickly see what they could offer them. First of all, they have an economic sense, which is why fashion has fallen for them in recent seasons; designers know we have to get the best value for money.

Separate them and you have a lot of different options; put them together and you can make them classy, ​​wearing them as if it were a classy piece or go for a more casual look by leaving your top a little open.

And they’re easy: if you’re intimidated by the prospect of finding the right top to go with the skirt, you’ve got it covered.

Other than that, the matching tops and bottoms allow you to be more adventurous with the print, color, and texture in a way you couldn’t be otherwise.

In the summer I bought a matching paisley and colorful poppy print top and skirt (87 and 122, Meandem.com) simply because the midi dress in the same bold pattern was too much for everyday.

They looked a lot alike, but the outfits were sort of less dressy and less assertive. The same theory applies to tops and pants: would you buy a sleeveless jumpsuit with a geometric print? No thanks, way too jazzy. But recycled satin wide-leg sweatpants with a matching ponytail top (185 and 135, Meandem.com)?

CORRESPONDENCE: THE RULES Combine prints with inverted colors

Wear a matching woolen skirt and sweater

Experiment with geometric prints

Change combinations for sets

This is another matter; any woman with decent arms and a pull-on velor jacket for the trip could win.

Luxurious fabrics can appear more contemporary and accessible when worn as sets. Hush has satin, raspberry pink wide leg pants and a matching satin shirt (75 and 65, hush-uk.com) that could cover all of the options on the New Years Eve list, but would also work on a spring. Likewise, NRBY’s midnight blue silk-velvet shirt, bias cut skirt and cropped wide-leg pants (170, 150 and 150, nrbyclothing.com) go well together or paired with a t-shirt and sweater.

The coordination for the evening is only the tip of the iceberg.

There are many daywear options, from the sky blue Massimo Duttis flared wool-cashmere-blend skirt and the matching sweater (both 69.95, massimodutti.com), to, at the most expensive in the scale, ba & sh matches the floral batik print sarong style tops and skirts in two colors (143.50 and 164, ba-sh.com).

Where things start to get fun and make you feel like you have professional stylists’ knack for prints is when the prints are different in scale or color.

Zara has cropped pants printed in a white hibiscus print on a pink background (29.99, zara.com) and the cuff in a matching blouse (27.99), but it might be better suited for summer. Still, no harm in getting in early.

The coordinates stay and arrive in the spring, well, mix, match and get used to them.