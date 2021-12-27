Go Fashion shares drop 6% at end of key investor lock-in period, correct 19% on listing price





Go Fashion shares corrected nearly 6% to Rs 1,057.05 per share around 12:10 p.m. on the BSE on Monday, the day the lead investor deadline to sell shares ended. On the day the Go Fashion foreclosure expired, the shares were trading at Rs 1068.00, down from Rs 62.30 or 5.51%, on BSE. Traditionally, these stocks have on average seen prices drop on the anchor opening date and a further drop has been seen in these stocks over the next five trading days, according to the Edelweiss research report. No less than 66.1 lakh of shares were subscribed at the rate of Rs 690 per share, Zee Business TV repot said. On November 16, up to 12.2% of the outstanding shares valued at Rs.546 crore were allocated to 33 main investors, he said. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: Fidelity Fund (combined) held a maximum of 13.16% of the total benchmark portfolio, followed by the Government of Singapore (12.90%), the Nomura India Fund (7.67%), the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ( 6.58%) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (2.45%) Go Fashion’s shares were listed at Rs 1310 per share on the NSE on November 30, 2021. At the current price of Rs 1057, the shares have corrected nearly 19% from the listing price on the NSE. Go Fashion’s shares were listed at a premium of around 90 percent higher than Rs 1,316 per share on BSE. With that, the expiration of the 10-stock anchor investor foreclosure ended this month. FSN Ecommerce Ventures, FINO Payments Bank, SJS Enterprises, PB Fintech, Sigachi Industries, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Sapphire Foods, Latent View Analytics and Tarsons Products were the stocks that saw the sell-off date for the shares of major investors. complete earlier this month. Go Fashion was the last script to see the prime investor deadline rise. There are two more stocks that will see the lead investor deadline for selling stocks increase this month. Established in 2010, Go Fashion (India) Limited is one of the largest brands of women’s hosiery in India. The company is engaged in the development, design, supply, marketing and retailing of a line of women’s socks under the “Go Colors” brand.

