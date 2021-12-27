Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t let injury spoil Christmas as she poses in see-through dress and airboot

ELIZABETH Hurley didn’t let an ankle injury get in the way of her party fun – posing in a see-through dress – and orthopedic boot.

The star was pictured lying on her couch writing: “Merry Christmas !! Distracted from my ankle injury that I put on my stockings.”

3 The star could be seen striking a number of sultry poses Credit: Eroteme

3 Liz made her heart beat in the see-through dress as she did without her underwear Credit: Eroteme

The Austin Powers actress was hailed as a “goddess” by her adoring fans as she showed off her figure in the slightly sheer pink gown.

Elizabeth, 56, went on fire for a series of festive photos – and made her fans wild as she commanded under her sparkling Versace dress.

The model donned the minidress, which was slightly sheer revealing her lack of underwear, also featured a thigh slit and thin straps.

She posed for the snaps, showing off her stunning curves, as she completed her look with a festive garland headband with sparkly cat ears across the top.

Elizabeth also put herself in beauty with makeup, including a shiny pink lipstick, smoky eyeshadow and rosy cheeks.

She wore delicate gold chains and hoops, letting her golden hair – which had been styled in loose waves – flow over her shoulders.

A second shot saw her lying on a cream sofa in her home, revealing her sleek long legs, as well as a bootie from a recent injury.

The star followed up with a third photo, posing next to a cutout of costume-clad actor Liam Neeson as she lightens the mood.

Fans went wild over the image, including designer Donatella Versace, who sent a series of heart emojis in the comments.

Judge Ru Paul, Michelle Visage, added: “Excuse you, beauty”, while a third fan wrote: “Too beautiful! A goddess!”

Elizabeth’s son Damian also shared the love for the photo, sharing a love heart and celebratory emoji below the photo.

It comes days after Elizabeth showed off her stunning body in a leopard print bikini after receiving her coronavirus booster shot.

Liz recently said that “life is too short” to worry about dieting and has no plans to pack her bikinis yet.

“I weigh at least 10 pounds more than 20 years ago, but I don’t care,” she told theDaily mail.

“I probably eat a little more now, but I don’t eat take out and only drink soda once per Blue Moon. Life is too short to follow a very strict diet.”

She added, “My weakness is peanut butter – if it’s in the house, I’ll put my finger in the jar every time I walk past.”

3 She smiled for a wink next to a life-size cutout of Liam Neeson Credit: Eroteme

Liz Hurley strips naked for mind-blowing shower scene in festive new Netflix movie Father Christmas Is Back