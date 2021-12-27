Shehnaaz Gill Kills in Black Cocktail Dress at Manager’s Engagement Party; grooves on the song ‘Zingaat’





Image source: TWITTER / @ MYSELF_DON__ Shehnaaz Gill Kills In Black Cocktail Dress At Manager’s Engagement Party After Sidharth Shukla’s untimely death, Shehnaaz Gill has stayed away from social media. It was only recently that she went out to visit an orphanage. A video of the singer-actress playing with the children at the orphanage has gone viral. Now Shehnaaz, who is trying to get back to a normal life, has been spotted partying during manager Kaushal Joshi’s engagement ceremony. Kaushal, who is also a producer, is said to have married his longtime girlfriend, Heena Lad. Besides Shehnaaz, other celebrities present at the party were Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Paritosh Tripathi and Giorgia Andriani among others. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi has dropped a photo with Shehnaaz, Kashmera and others on the occasion. The Bigg Boss 13 looked absolutely stunning in a sparkling black cocktail dress. In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can be seen dancing to the song “Zingaat” with others. She also performed the song’s hook step. Fans were delighted to see Shehnaaz in his good spirits again. One user wrote “Finally I got to see my baby.” Another said: “I am so happy to see her return to her normal life.” Looked: Professionally, Shehnaaz was last seen in Diljit Dosanjh’s film “Honsla Rakh”. For those in the know, Sidharth had died of a heart attack at the age of 40. He last appeared on the reality shows ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and ‘Dance Deewane 3’ with Shehnaaz. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows “Balika Vadhu” and “Dil Se Dil Tak”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/shehnaaz-gill-slays-in-black-cocktail-dress-at-manager-s-engagement-party-grooves-to-zingaat-song-751369 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos