Stormtroopers, an inflatable shark and cowgirls on the razz … Wigan’s Boxing Day fancy dress party is BACK

Where else could you end up among a bunch of cowgirls, a 6ft inflatable shark, and the Incredible Hulk?

Only Wigan on Boxing Day.

The evening marks the 43rd year that the Nordic tradition continues – as hundreds of people come to town for an evening in their best disguises.

Signs offering drinks for as little as 89p are plastered on the walls of buildings on King Street, home to clubs and bars such as Jak’s, Reef and Coda.





The faint sound of groups of laughing and laughing friends could be heard as early as 7pm, as they prepared for the long-awaited annual show.

The comic tradition has seen a multitude of weird and wonderful disguise efforts over the years.

It’s one of the biggest nights of the year for Wigan, welcoming floods of revelers in a range of costumes – and tonight was no exception.

Tonight’s buzz was undeniable after last year’s disappointment, which saw the event completely canceled and aired virtually due to Level 3 restrictions.

The Wigan’ers had to wait two long years for that night.

And today, Covid still seemed on the minds of many – who spoke to the MEN of their desperation to spend an evening in town with friends for fear that new measures might be introduced soon.

High infection rates could have meant Boxing Day 2021 was also to be a muted affair, but with sold-out events and huge queues forming early outside various places, it seemed more and more improbable.

Nicole Graves and Aaron Baron are both 18 years old.





Tonight is their very first Wigan Boxing Day experience – and one of their first evenings since reaching legal age.

Dressed in Thing 1 and Thing 2 of Dr. Seuss’ cat in the hat, their excitement was evident.

“We’re best friends and since we were 18 we really wanted to date,” Nicole said.

“We’re both a little crazy really and knew we wanted to go as a duo, so that made sense and it’s kind of funny.

“This is something we’ve been looking forward to for so long, we’ve heard that so many people are absolutely manic. It’s a big deal in Wigan.”

Three friends Megan, Emma and Courtney, who came in disguised as three cowgirls, are also experiencing the Boxing Day bazaar for the first time.

Megan told the MEN: “ Everyone in Wigan knows about Boxing Day night – it’s absolutely mega.

“It has been a tradition for so long that parents, uncles, aunts and other family members have come since they were young.





“It’s the first time we’ve experienced it and we just knew that after last year it would be so busy.

“We wanted to get out early and enjoy the night. We really wanted to get out that night before Boris made another announcement because we don’t know what he is going to say or if we could be in another lockdown.”

Hoping to draw people out of their homes tonight and bring the numbers back to pre-pandemic levels, the sites have been advertising their Boxing Day events for some time.

Clubs and bars such as the Reef Bar and Coda Nightclub have held paid events in hopes of lining up northerners trying to cure their hangovers on Christmas Day with the promise of another. crazy and fun evening.

Speaking ahead of the events of the night, Jak bar managers Ryan Fanthorpe and Lisa Howdle said it was “the place to be” in town on Boxing Day.

Tonight’s event, which had 400 tickets up for grabs, was sold out.

“Everyone in Wigan you talk to tells you it’s the craziest night of the year,” Lisa said.

“It’s really nothing but fun and just plain amazing. Wigan is known all over the country for tonight.

“We expect it to be just as important if not more than other years because people want one last big bang before they eventually lose their New Years plans.





“There is a lot of uncertainty, and so many young people will want to have a fun night out with their friends.

“Our tickets sold out very quickly, so it’s clear there’s a lot of interest. I don’t think what happened last year will have a negative impact on the nightclubs in Wigan. “

From 9 p.m. King Street continued to fill up with queues stretching lower.

Many crawled from one end to the other, starting with Revolution which was already filling up at 6 p.m.

Enthusiastic clubbers were singing in line and taking selfies in their crazy outfits.

And despite being early, many already couldn’t quite make it up the street on their own – it could easily have been mistaken for a host of drunken stag and hen parties.

The men strutted in heels and sparkling pink dresses, while the women wore suits and hats.

Others, freezing in the 3 degree cold, shivered and huddled together as they waited to be allowed into clubs.

Those in normal outfits – of which there were few – certainly stood out more than those in disguise.

Laura Baines and Sophie Edwards had also ventured out on their first night “in months.”





Laura said: “We’re both locals and we’ve never been here before, it already looks absolutely amazing.

“It’s our first night in a long time, and we’ve both decided to stick together and give it our all this year.

“To be honest all we’ve heard is it’s absolutely manic. Why wouldn’t you want to go out and have some fun after such tough 18 months?”

Another group of friends, Beth, Kelsey, Stephanie and Lauren, said they were worried their New Years Eve plans might come to fruition, so they wanted to have a great night together.

“It’s absolutely crazy, but that’s what we love about it,” Beth said.

“We really knew we couldn’t miss it.

“We all arranged to go out for the New Years, but we think it might not happen, so this seemed like our only chance to make the most of it and get dressed.”

