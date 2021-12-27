Fashion
Celebrate New Year in style for men, gift them with fashionable clothes and accessories
New Years is the time when we all reflect on the past year and look forward to doing a lot of things in the coming year. This is the time of the year when we are full of hope and positive energy. Giving gifts is a great way to make it special and memorable for all of our loved ones. Gifts bring joy to everyone’s life and delight everyone. When it comes to choosing gifts for men, most of us seek advice from all corners. We’re here to bring you some great gift ideas for men this New Year. We believe that gifting them with fashionable clothes and accessories will go a long way in helping them approach the New Year with style and confidence. Given the number of men who turn to their counterparts for advice on clothing options and other accessories, offering them something that reflects your tastes and sensibilities will certainly come in handy. To make this easier for you, we have put together some clothes and fashion accessories that will be ideal and great gift options for men. Scroll down and enjoy shopping. 1. NOBERO Men’s Relaxed Chinos
Made from 97% cotton and 3% elastane, these men’s chinos are stretchy and comfortable. It has a slim fit and is suitable for all seasons, especially in winter. Their colors do not fade even after several washes. You can wear this chinos on any occasion to flip the lock. They go well with any western clothing. They can be machine washed. In addition, there are many color variations available and it is worth checking them out. 2. Men’s Fastrack Square Sunglasses
This pair of sunglasses looks cool and sassy. It has square silver frames and the lens of these shades is brown. The frame material is metal, while the lens material is plastic. It protects the wearer’s eyes from harmful UV rays. In addition, there is also a 12 month warranty on this pair of sunglasses. 3. Black faux leather jacket with leather detail
This jacket is in imitation leather. It has two front pockets and a zipper too. The stunning black color is what gives it universal appeal. To wear for any occasion, this jacket has all the qualities to become a wardrobe staple. It is recommended to have it dry cleaned. 4. aarbee Men’s Acrowool V-Neck Sweater
This V-neck sweater is the perfect gift option. It is made of premium acrylic yarn and has long sleeves. It sports a beautiful pattern and comes with buttons on the front. This garment is best washed by hand. This is a regular fit sweater. 5. ID Men Casual Boot
This pair of boots is durable and comfortable. Its sole is in thermoplastic elastomer. They are made from synthetic leather. You can wear them every day because they are easy to wear, comfortable and elegant. It is available in a number of striking colors; do check them out.6. Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Dress Shirt
This slim fit dress shirt is made from 100% cotton. It has long sleeves and comes with a classic collar in a stunning gray color. It features a flower pattern, which gives it a relaxed and relaxed vibe. The fabric is both breathable and soft on the skin. seven. Park Avenue tie for men
This tie is just super classy and elegant. It is made from 100% silk and features a beautiful pattern. Available in black color, this tie will probably go well with any outfit and enhance the overall look. It is recommended to machine wash this tie. 8. Urban Forest leather belt for men
This stylish men’s belt from the Urban Forest brand is a great gift option. The material used for its manufacture is leather. It is durable and looks super amazing. It is available in many colors like gray, beige and printed brown. 9. ALLEN SOLLY Men’s Casual Stylish Bifold Leather Wallet
This men’s bifold wallet is perfect for everyday use. It weighs light and is made of durable leather and is finely stitched. The sleek and slim design of this wallet makes it a good option. This spacious wallet has many compartments to keep money and cards safe. It comes in a stunning chocolate brown color. 10. Timex Mens Blue Dial Analog Watch
This timex watch is timeless and a great choice to add to their watch collection. It has a blue dial color and has a good quality leather strap. The movement type of the watch is Quartz and the display type is analog. It is also waterproof up to 30 meters. We also benefit from the one-year national warranty on this watch. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay on top of the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we can get part of the income when you make a purchase.
