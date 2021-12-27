Ashok Maanay received Most Glorious Fashion Icon of the Year at Brands Impact





Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], Dec. 27 (ANI / NewsView): Born with the destiny to redefine the world of colors, Ashok Maanay is awarded the Impact of brands Golden Glory Award titled “Most Glorious Fashion Icon of the Year”. Brands Impact performed the second annual Golden Glory Awards after two years, the awards are intended to recognize and highlight the extraordinary journeys of individuals, professionals and businesses who have set out on the path to glory and of success with their remarkable achievements. The ceremony was graced by the magnificent Malaika Arora as the main guest and many other personalities from B-city and from television. Among the winners were several eminent personalities Sangeeta Bijlani (Timeless Beauty), Esha Deol Takhtani (Actor turned Producer), Divya Dutta (Best Actor in Leading Roles), Tanisha Mukherjee (Outstanding Debut on OTT), Mona Singh (Versatile Actor), Aditya Narayan (Most Beloved Reality TV Host), Urvashi Dholakia (Iconic TV Actor), Sayani Gupta (Best New Age Female Actor), Erica Fernandes (Style Diva), Shama Sikander (In Defense of Mental Health), Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan (Most Admired Offscreen Celebrity Couple), Adah Sharma (Most Loved Female Celebrity on Social Media), Rasika Duggal (Most Loved Lead Actress on the OTT Platform), Sarah Jane Dias (Glamor Icon most stylish), Mukesh Rishi (most versatile actor in supporting roles), Anubhav Singh Bassi (icon of youth) and Malvika Raaj & Sonaakshi Raaj (most stylish duo of sisters). Speaking about this spectacular achievement, Ashok said, “I don’t design clothes. I conceive dreams. Ashok plunged into the fashion sea at the age of 15 and graduated from the JD Institute of Fashion Technology. During the journey, he quickly gained an in-depth understanding of color hues and the conundrum of using different shades. His raw talent and creativity have helped him do wonders on handcrafted and organic designs. These qualities have helped him gain the love and adulation of his clients, making him a much sought-after designer of traditional Indian clothing. His recent foray into the ready-to-wear and western world was no less impactful. With such a rare blend of intellect for understanding future trends, passion for his craft, and endless dedication to excelling at whatever he does, it’s no surprise that his designs transcend all boundaries. In the past it has awarded many other awards such as: “Fashion icon of the year awarded by the Times Business Awards for 2020-2021” “Most Prominent Fashion Expert of the Year (Southern Region) India Signature Brands Award 2020” “The prize for the best ethnic collection by the Times Business Awards for 2019-2020” “The award for the best ethnic collection by the Times Business Awards for 2018-2019” “Received critical accolades among his contemporaries at International Fashion Week Dubai 2019” “Recognized for his complex creations at India Fashion week Paris where he presented his Ruhaniyat 2018 collection” “Recognized for its larger-than-life Regal collection at Indian Fashion Week London 2016” With all the awards and recognitions, Ashok has managed to create indelible footprints nationally and internationally. This story is provided by NewsView. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way. (ANI / NewsView) This story is automatically generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint is not responsible for its content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theprint.in/ani-press-releases/ashok-maanay-conferred-with-most-glorious-fashion-icon-of-the-year-at-brands-impact-golden-glory-awards-2021/788922/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

