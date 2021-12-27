AnOther Teams’ best fashion moments of 2021

Connect with us

As the year draws to a close, the team behind AnOther Magazine looks back on their favorite fashion moments from the past 12 months


Susannah Frankel, editor-in-chief

Gucci Love Parade. It was so ambitious, so daring and expressed with so much warmth and humanity. Despite the mythical location, it was its own world, a world that recognizes the magical power of fashion but always with the importance of a cultural context in mind. It seems more meaningful than ever now. It was also very nice to see a McQueen show in London: the sky we all grew up under together was the backdrop and then printed on the clothes too. It’s a great idea. Like Boys. Always. The breadth of Rei Kawakubos’ imagination and his desire to create without compromise are very moving.

30Gucci Love Parade Spring / Summer 2022

Katie Shillingford, Fashion Director (Women’s Clothing)

Saint Laurent. It was my first time returning to Paris to see shows since a pre-pandemic PFW in 2020, just days before the world went on lockdown. Sitting in this monumental space, right in front of the Eiffel Tower, just as they turn on the twinkling lights at 8 p.m., was pretty magical in itself. , each possessing their own powerful look (be it a bare chest under a pantsuit with a wallet tucked into the belt, a pantless jacket, a rose-print lycra bodysuit) and stiletto heels, never even wavering on the runway wet.

It sounded like the essence of Saint Laurent and reminded me of why I love fashion and why I love watching fashion shows in person. The glitz and glamor of it all, the flashing Eiffel Tower and the rain falling on the podium, it was truly fabulous and one of the happiest moments of the entire season.

30Saint Laurent spring / summer 2022

Ellie Grace Cumming, Fashion Director (Menswear)

Dior Men. Kim had a remarkable year, starting with the beautiful and poetic Peter Doig collection, followed by the Dior x Sacai collaboration and the incredible Cactus Jack show with Travis Scott in Paris, to end with the London Jack Kerouac collection.

Louis Vuitton man. The most incredible show of June, which at the time everyone felt how special but no one knew it would be Virgil’s last moment, the Miami show just days after his passing will be remembered as the celebration most poignant of his life and his creativity. journey.

A highlight was working on Kim’s first Fendi Couture show in February, again. Amid coven restrictions, the show was filmed without an audience, a tribute to Virginia Woolf, with Kim’s incredible library of her books set up in a viewing room, a cast of the most inspiring women we all cried for fear after the special moment that had brought us all together.

Apart from that, emerging menswear designers such as SS Daley, Phipps and Thebe Magugu have all showcased exceptional collections. And I was delighted to see and see the work of Michaela Starks develop and progress with her recent performance with Jean Paul Gaultier at Espace 3537 in Paris.

19Fendi Haute Couture Spring / Summer 2021

Alexander Fury, Fashion Director

It is always difficult to pin down a singular fashion moment, especially in such a fractured and multifaceted era. But for me three stood out this year and all were fashion shows, the format that I think we all realized we missed.

The first was Pieter Muliers’ debut for Alaa, a house very dear to my heart. Staged in the street in front of Porte Azzedines, it was deeply respectful, but not static. It was a re-addressing of the house codes for a new era and a new audience, an investigation into the archives of Azzedine Alaa so lovingly kept, but reworked. And I think Azzedine would have appreciated that. Then, in a great Alaa tradition, everyone gathered to have dinner and celebrate the fundraising. For me, after so long, it was like coming home to Paris, to Alaa, to fashion.

The same week the salon show unveiling the spectacular rebirth of Demna Gvasalias from the Balenciagas haute couture line was impressive: not just the clothes, which were amazing, but the whole environment, resuscitated from the past. It was like stepping into an archive image, that’s where I first met Miren Arzalluz, director of the Palais Galliera and former director of the Cristbal Balenciaga Foundation in Getaria. She looked like she was having a heart attack, which is how awesome the resuscitation in those salons was. But the collection itself looked forward, rather than back, what the tailoring should be. A laboratory of ideas.

Ideas are, of course, what makes Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons so exciting: I felt honored to finally be able to do it! the physical experience of one of their Prada shows. But it was also fascinating to see how they incorporated technology into each of the two shows they put on simultaneously in Shanghai and Milan. It reflected, to me, how electronic communication has become a part of our daily life, an idea taken to the extreme over the past couple of years. Here as in real life, video screens have opened windows between people all over the world, which seems a nice concept. It reflects positive lessons from the strange life we’ve been living – and honestly, will likely continue to live for some time. Thoughts that give you food for thought, but a great fashion continues to be created. And I’m incredibly grateful for it.

43Alaïa Winter / Spring 2022

Sophie Bew, editor

I think Demna Gvasalia’s first couture offering for Balenciaga was one of the most exciting moments in fashion this year. Couture denim, padded opera coats and UFO saucer hats fulfilled and exceeded all expectations of such an event. Seeing Kim Kardashian wearing it all and about IRL also added some extra meta-joy to the whole shebang.

63Balenciaga Fall / Winter 2021 Haute Couture

Rebecca Perlmutar, Fashion and Marketing Coordinator

My favorite fashion moment in 2021 is personal. I’ve had the pleasure of working with designer Richard Malone for several years now, but this Spring / Summer 2022 show was especially special. Located in the Victoria & Albert Museum after hours, the ornate frame was a glorious backdrop for Richie’s new collection. Experiencing this alongside Richie and her team, stylist Nell Kalonji, and casting director Holly Cullen was a moment I won’t soon forget.

26Richard Malone Spring / Summer 2022

Ted Stansfield, digital editor

I think my favorite fashion moment in 2021 was Rafael Pavarotti and Ibrahim Kamaras Same spells, new rituals in the Fall 2021 issue of Dazed. I keep coming back to it. The colors, the textures, the silhouettes, the drama

At the risk of sounding out of date, I feel like IB uses clothes like a painter uses paint, or a sculpture uses material, wielding shape, shape, line, color and texture. to create looks that border on art. Each of the looks in the story is a masterpiece, but there are 32 of them.

I can’t get over the variation of them and yet the consistency, so they’re all so different, so imaginative, so mind-blowing in creativity, but they all feel like they’re in the same universe. A universe that I have never seen before, but in which I want to be immediately transported. And yet, for all the creative mastery looks, they’re also about dressing fun. That’s what big fashion does, in my mind at least.

