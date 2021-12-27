We may soon be 2022, but ’90s and 2000s fashion is back, local retailers say

Prepare comfortably. After two years of comfortable, covered clothing, many Long Island retailers and designers say Spring / Summer 2022 is the big reveal. According to many, women are ready to take those easy, home-confined diapers off and finally flaunt them.

Much of what’s newer is, well, a riff on the old style from the late 1990s / Y2K. Think micro-minis, cropped tops and bare bralettes, angled cuts, cutouts and peepholes all over the place, the return of low rise jeans (OMG), wild prints and a vibrant, vibrant color palette.

A LOOK AT 2022

“The buzzword for next season is sexy. Her back,” says Afshin Haghani, owner of Gallery Couture in Manhasset. “We’ve been locked in our homes for what seems like an eternity and the fashion gods say let it out.” He adds that Y2K styles and muses of the day such as Lindsay Lohan, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera are strong influences.





“Skin is definitely on trend and I think we were flashing back to the late ’90s,” says Jenny Montiglio, owner of Ooh La La boutiques in Babylon, Long Beach and Sayville. “In the last two years everything has been lounge, lounge, lounge. What we were seeing now is the complete opposite of that. There is more demand for attention and some of our customers are happy to take their clothes off.”

For her part, Joanna Mazzella, owner of Mint boutiques in Mattituck, Southampton, Stony Brook and West Hampton Beach compares the fashion of the coming seasons to “a renaissance. It’s so much sexier. We lived two or three years on our sofas in our comfortable, under blankets. People want to channel new excitement and new energy that says, let’s get beyond that. “

Likewise, at Penelope’s in Woodbury, where owner Gabrielle Banschick believes that “everyone wants to show what they’ve been hiding for two years. They have been in a cocoon and now they are turning into butterflies. In fact, we even have a butterfly print. blouse to prove the point. “

MAKE THE TREND WORK FOR YOU

For those of us who might not appreciate (read: fear) wearing an ab-baring crop top, mini thigh high or low rise jeans and the resulting comeback of the muffin top, Adam Glassman, Oprah’s Creative Director Daily Special Envoy Extra TV offers a calming voice.

“My advice is to ignore extreme trends if you are not comfortable with them.” To update, he says, “The most relevant trend is a new emphasis on an upbeat, cheerful color and you don’t have to wear it from head to toe, buy a blouse, jacket or even. a shoe in a vibrant and cool shade. They’re going to be available everywhere, from Saks Fifth Avenue to Target. “

He adds, “Some people might want to peacock, but there’s a way to do it with interesting colors, prints, and hems that feel more directional than what we’ve been wearing for the past year and a half.”

For those looking for a strong piece, Glassman suggests a new blazer. “Blazers are making a comeback across the board and form a gorgeous figure. They instill a certain confidence and you can wear them to the office or to a party.”

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect (or fear) for next season.

Mini skirts

“I can’t express the importance of the mini enough. And when I say mini, I mean mini,” says Montiglio. “His right leg.” This also applies to the new ‘power suit’ and unless the jacket is paired with pants the matching bottom is either mini or shorts. “The plaid is big and there’s quite a Clueless story going on,” she said, referring to Alicia Silverstones’s character, the little plaid suits Cher Horowitz in the film.





The jeans scene

Skinny jeans are still out, and mom jeans are still in, although the legs have gotten wider and shorter, but the kid back is the low rise. “Low waists with sashes are big again,” says Banschick, who currently offers several styles. On the flip side, “the whole ’90s look includes looser jeans paired with a shorter fitted top,” says Mazzella.

Abs-solument

Belly-baring bralettes and crop tops have been shown all over the spring catwalks and retailers are buying them, but are hesitant to say the appeal is universal. Haghani believes her younger clients will adopt the look while others “tweak the fit. You’ll want new high-waisted jeans, wider at the leg, and a shorter top that hugs the waist. Or wear a dress with it on. a little cardigan runs over that, ”he explains.

Slashes and cutouts and peepholes, oh my

“The key, the key, the key point for next season is the cutouts,” Haghani said. “And I don’t mean that the cold shoulder put this in the back of your closet.” He says the belly cutout on maxi dresses is especially popular while Montiglio says she sees peepholes and shoulder slashes “on almost everything we’ve got.”





Explosions of colors, wild prints

There are “fearless” amounts of color and prints, Banschick says, calling them “playful and fun. People want to stand out. Montiglio adds: “Nothing that I have seen is muted. Everything is burst, bright oranges, pinks and yellows almost solar.” Haghani will sell pantsuits and skirts in neon tones such as lime green, orange and fuchsia which he says can be worn to work.