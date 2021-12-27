Tara Sutaria With Aadar Jain Looks Captivating In A Bodycon Strapless White Dress 3k: All Pics





Actor Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Aadar Jain attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch on Saturday, hosted at the home of Kunal Kapoor, Jennifer Kendal's oldest son. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, their children Taimur and Jeh, Karisma Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family came to the intimate meeting. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla)

Actor Tara Sutaria and boyfriend Aadar Jain attended the Kapoor family's annual Christmas lunch on Saturday, hosted at the home of Kunal Kapoor, Jennifer Kendal's oldest son. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, their children Taimur and Jeh, Karisma Kapoor and other members of the Kapoor family came to the intimate meeting. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla)

Tara brought all the glamor and sass with her fashionable look to the festive celebration. She posed in front of Kunal Kapoor's house with Aadar for the paparazzi. Her photos, giving a glimpse of her breathtaking outfit, have made the rounds on social media. If you want to know its price, we've even found the details for you. (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla)

Tara attended the Christmas lunch wearing a crisp white strapless dress. It comes from the Club L London label. The captivating set is made from a stretch jersey fabric with a plunging square neckline, a tailored fit accentuating her sculptural silhouette, a slit in the back and a hem that hits just above the ankle. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla)

If you would like to purchase the Tara set, it is available on the Club L London website. Called the Captivate White Bandeau Maxi Dress, including the strapless piece from your collection, will cost you 2 800. (clubllondon.com)

Tara's set is perfect for two days spent strolling around town and dining with chic looks under a sunset sky. The actor styled his look with minimal additions, keeping the look perfect for a low-key family lunch. She accessorized sheer stiletto heels with star embellishments and a dainty pearl necklace. (Photo HT / Varinder Chawla)

Open center locks, a glossy nude lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, subtle eye shadow, and flushed cheeks concluded the glam choices. As for Aadar, he complemented Tara with a tropical print shirt and white pants. He paired the ensemble with moccasins, sunglasses and a watch. (HT Photo / Varinder Chawla)

