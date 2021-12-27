



Crystals and Denim are the only party wear combination you need Team up with crystals and denim for a nonchalant glare this holiday season

One of the most sublime synergies in an outfit is when different aesthetics and tastes meet: the relaxed and the rarefied, the utilitarian and the ostentatious, the attention-seeking and the understated. One of those style tips for evening wear this season – and something with a meaningful nod to the 2000s nostalgia that has taken over fall runways – is the wrap-around denim, so synonymous with daytime style. inspired by work wear, with sparkling extravagant embellishments, whether it’s bold diamonds or rhinestones and crystals. Crystals and denim, a dazzling partywear accord Top, jacket, £ 840; jeans, £ 465, Jacob Cohën. Bra, £ 100, Isa Boulder. 2000s Givenchy chandelier earrings, £ 225, Susan Caplan. Above, dress, £ 3,600; jeans, £ 2,300, Miu Miu. Earrings, £ 179,000, Piaget Many brands have captured this sparkling touch, captivated by silhouettes cascading dazzling details. Miu Miu followed the distressed denim of jeans with sparkling stones, bringing ballroom-worthy audacity to androgynous boyfriend-centric shapes. French house Louis Vuitton paired a balloon denim skirt with a shiny vest with armor-like embellishments, a look from a voluminous Space Age-nodding Resort 2021 collection, which reveled in what the creative artistic director of womens fashion Nicolas Ghesquière has described as “jubilation”. From Italian denim specialist Jacob Cohen – a brand synonymous with expert craftsmanship and innovative techniques that is successfully evolving its range of clothing for men and women – the brand’s sandblasted faded jeans have received a remarkable, hand-sewn edge. with crystals. Another sure-fire way to achieve a casual, dazzling look? Pair your party denim, whether it’s jeans, a jacket, a blazer or even a bra, with extravagant chandelier earrings, which have outrageous power-dressing drama. The Place Vendôme jeweler Chaumet, the Japanese house Tasaki and the Swiss house Piaget have a precious punch, with designs with sharp geometric volumes or naturalistic curves. Vintage specialist Susan Caplan also offers a plethora of historic designs. The London-based curator’s sparkling crystal styles come from decades stretching from the 1980s to the 2000s, and will turn heads wherever you go. §

