Maldivian photos of Kundali actress Bhagya Shraddha Arya in printed dress leave fans mesmerized

With a brilliant acting style and adorable looks, Shraddha Arya always manages to make his fans smile. She married her boyfriend and naval officer Rahul Nagal on November 16. Looks like the diva is having a gala with her husband on their honeymoon. The actress looks lovely in a black dress with floral prints and red bracelets. She has paired it with a hat that she poses in different actions. Take a look at the chain of images. You are sure to be mesmerized by its breathtaking beauty.

Shraddha posed for the photos at the Hideaway Beach Resort, as she says in the caption. It is a beautiful island in the Maldives rich in marine life, as the actress describes it. The marine life here includes manta rays, turtles, and dolphins.

Needless to say, users were greatly blown away by the stunning beauty of Shraddha. Actress Fatima Effendi Kanwar called her “beautiful”. Others in the comments section shared heart emojis, being enchanted by the gorgeous diva.

The actress always seems so full of life and “the devil cares” attitude.

Shraddha and his friends are all smiles dancing to the song Dil Galti Kar Baitha Hai in this reel. They have awkward expressions while munching on a bowl of ice cream. The reel was uploaded with the caption “When you eat ice cream while trying to lose weight… smh”, complimenting the song. This reel is sure to put a smile on your face.

Looks like the actress had a blast this year. Shraddha sums up the golden moments of his year 2021 in this reel. She does a couple dance and eats a cake with her Rahul. She can also be seen in a bright red lehenga. The reel ends with her wedding snaps and Christmas celebrations with her husband.

Shraddha inspired us for a New Years getaway!

