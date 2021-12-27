The North Face x Gucci Launches New Styles, Plans Pop-Up Shops – WWD





COLD SHOULDER: For the second installment of its partnership and collaborative collection with The North Face, Gucci is playing on exploration and avant-garde design in a new campaign. This sense of adventure and preparation for all weather elements was exemplified in a new campaign which debuts today. Gucci Creative Director Alessandro Michele designed the campaign which was photographed and directed by twins Jalan and Jibril Durimel. Christopher Simmons was artistic director, Thomas De Kluyver took care of make-up and Andrea Martinelli did hairstyling. A look from The North Face x Gucci campaign shot in Iceland.

Jalan and Jibril Durimel / Courtesy of Gucci The photos and video were shot in Iceland, a country known for its majestic nature. There, models were photographed across a variety of terrains, including white snow-covered backdrops, black volcanic sand, and more pastoral green hills. Durimels imagery is used for all marketing channels including social media, online, and e-commerce. The big brands are continuing their outdoor photography – the first campaign was carried out by Daniel Shea in the Alps. The latest assortment from The North Face x Gucci includes insulated jackets, ready-to-wear, backpacks, bombers, vests, hiking boots, luggage and shoes for women and men. Some styles sport the classic GG monogram throughout, and there are new interpretations of some of The North Face’s iconic ’90s looks, which have been reimagined in colorful prints inspired by the Gucci archives. Next month, shoppers in select winter cities will find the collection, designed to withstand the elements, in pop-up stores. From January 11 to 25, there will be outposts in Aspen, Chicago and Toronto. Aspen is a popular destination this season. Gabriela Hearst unveiled a pop-up in the ski resort, where new label AspenX, Citizens of Humanity and Loro Piana Interiors have shops. A nod to both brands’ environmental efforts, the new line uses Econyl, a branded nylon fabric made from regenerated materials like fishing nets. Additionally, all down insulation used in the second round is certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union. Buyers won’t miss the line’s bright pink packaging, featuring the The North Face x Gucci logo. All the paper and cardboard used come from sustainably managed forest sources. Uncoated paper has been used to make it fully recyclable. Another indicator of the eco-responsible approach is the fact that the boxes are designed with handles to avoid the need for shopping bags. It is not yet clear when the final season is due and if an extension of the collaboration is envisaged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/fashion-news/fashion-scoops/the-north-face-x-gucci-plans-pop-up-shops-1235023294/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos