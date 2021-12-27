Fashion
Top 5 fashion shows 2021: in pictures
For seasons FW 21 and SS 22, many designers returned to the catwalks to present their collections, often using elaborate decors or unexpected locations. As we come to the end of the year, let’s take a look back at five of the best of 2021.
5. Louis Vuitton RTW: SS 2022
The Louvres Passage Richelieu was adorned with dozens of antique chandeliers for the Louis Vuitton RTW runway show which closed Paris Fashion Week SS 2022. This set the tone for a collection designer Nicolas Ghesquire described as a chic vampire, inspired by design of costumes for Alicia Vikander and other characters from the HBO series Irma Vep. During his tenure at Louis Vuitton, Ghesquire showed that he liked to play with the concept of time and in the spectacle notes he declared, the Spring-Summer 2022 collection is an invitation to the grand bal du Temps. Tonight the weather is irrelevant. Yet time is everything. It dissolves functions and codes. It unites the wardrobes. Day becomes night. The humble uniform becomes sumptuous.
The Collection also played with size and shape, mixing elements to create unexpected shapes, like a pleated skirt that could turn into a cape. Light and airy dresses in shredded muslin with crinolines in the shape of a satchel evoking the beginnings of Louis Vuitton, paying homage to the 200th anniversary of the birth of the founder. Many celebrities were in the audience for this eagerly awaited show which did not disappoint. Even the sudden interruption by an activist storming the runway, holding a banner scribbled with the words, Overconsumption = Extinction, did not dampen the enthusiastic public response.
4. AZ Factory: SS 22 – Love brings love
Alber Elbaz was beloved by the international design community, which was devastated when he died of Covid-19 in April, at just 59 years old. 45 designers and the Elbazs design team at AZ Factory came together to celebrate his life and work. Many of them, including Dries van Noten, Olivier Rousteing, Rick Owens, Iris van Herpen, Pierpaolo Piccioli, Maria Grazia Chiuri and Jean Paul Gaultier joined France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron and her family members in the audience.
Each look was inspired by the designer’s personal connection with Elbaz, and several of his signature techniques were celebrated throughout the collection. It was recently announced that an exhibition from March 5 to July 10, 2022 at the Palais Galliera fashion museum in Paris will feature all the looks from the show.
3. Pyer Moss: FW 21 Couture – WAT U IZ.
In July, history made history when Kerby Jean-Raymond, the creator of Pyer Moss, was the first black designer to officially appear on the Couture program with a collection called WAT U IZ. Jean-Raymond was forced to postpone after heavy rains and the show finally took place two days later. The presentation began with a remarkable opening speech by former Black Panther Party president Elaine Brown, followed by a performance by 22Gz, who, like Jean-Raymond, hails from Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood.
The collection was presented at Villa Lewaro in upstate New York, the home of Madame CJ Walker, an inventor and the first self-made female millionaire in American history. A poignant place because each of the 25 looks included an object invented by a black person, from fire extinguishers to cell phones to the traffic light. According to the designers website: The collection is both a celebration of black culture and a critique of fixing others looking to cash in on black trauma.
2. Louis Vuitton: Mode Homme SS 22 – Virgil Was Here
In fond memory of Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton paid tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius with a revival of his S / S 22 collection. The exhibition was held in Miami to coincide with Art Basel . Participants had taken ferries from the mainland for a 30-minute ride to a dock where the show was being held. The celebrities were brought in in gray speedboats with the LV logo and monogram stenciled on the side in blue with the numbers 7.2, representing the rehearsal of Ablohs’ seventh show for the house.
The audience of around 1,500 included many famous faces. Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West made a rare public appearance with their daughter North. Rihanna, A $ AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Venus Williams, Joe Jonas, Ricky Martin, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls and Jesse Williams were all in attendance. As for clothing, there were references to ’90s ravers, including lots of solid and ombre colors. Vuitton brand mesh football shirts, pleated or flared skirts, belted suit jackets, letter jackets and down jackets. Each look was heavily accessorized with bags in a range of styles, including a humorous neon tie-dye fish-shaped backpack.
1. Gucci: Pre-Fall 22 – Love Parade
What show ! In early November, 115 models and celebrities including Macaulay Culkin, St. Vincent, Miranda July, Jodie Turner-Smith and Jared Leto paraded on Hollywood Blvd. in a variety of looks including sequined dresses, boas and ’70s-style three-piece suits, alluding to the House and Hollywood, both past and present.
Gwyneth Paltrow joined Miley Cyrus, Lizzo and Serena Williams in the front row, wearing an updated version of the Tom Ford-designed Gucci red velvet tuxedo she wore in the mid-90s. assistant in a production company, for encouraging her love of old Hollywood.
HOLLYWOOD seemed like a bright, shining star, Michele wrote in her show notes, explaining the glamorous aesthetic of Golden Age cinema that often informs her collections. Nine letters dripping with desire.
