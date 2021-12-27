Jennifer Lopez wore a glamorous white dress for Christmas dinner





Jennifer Lopez and her friends had a glamorous Christmas, wearing their cutest sons for what looked like an amazing holiday dinner featuring turkey and all the trimmings. Longtime Lopez hairstylist Chris Appleton shared photos of the feast and poses with his friend on Instagram. In the photos, Lopez wears a fitted white sleeveless Ralph & Russo Couture dress with jeweled details around the neck and a skirt trimmed with white feathers, resembling a classic Hollywood movie star. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. “Happy Christmas Eve Jlo this turkey was awesome,” Appleton captioned the image. On Christmas morning, Lopez posted a scene in his kitchen, in his pajamas and no makeup, long hair left loose around his shoulders. In the clip, her family cooks breakfast for Christmas, making a large plate of waffles that Lopez then covers with sour cream and berries. “How many cousins ​​does it take to make a waffle!?!” she asked in the caption, adding a crying laughing emoji. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. It is not yet clear if Lopez spent part of his vacation weekend with boyfriend Ben Affleck, although sources have said Entertainment tonight that Affleck was supposedly planning something big as a present. The source said the couple “still plan to spend Christmas together and want to make it as special as possible for the kids.” [They don’t] know exactly what they’re going to do right now, [but] they want all the kids to be together for the holidays if possible and do something for both of them too. “Ben is planning something special as a Christmas present for Jennifer,” they added, and Lopez is “excited [because she] has always loved Christmas and can’t wait to spend it with Ben. The couple spent Thanksgiving together, their first big celebration since reuniting earlier this year after nearly two decades apart. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io

