Melbourne Victory overtakes Macarthur to reach top of men’s A-League ladder amid COVID chaos

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc throughout the men’s A-League competition with a number of games postponed over the Christmas period due to positive cases among players.

Only two of the five scheduled ALM games came in last weekend after Adelaide United’s game against Perth Glory on December 23 sparked the series of postponements.

Newcastle’s game against Western Sydney, originally scheduled for Boxing Day, has been rescheduled after the Wanderers confirmed positive cases among their men’s team.

Even the two matches leading up to Melbourne Victory against Western United and Macarthur against Sydney FC have been hit by the pandemic, with all clubs missing key players as they took to the pitch on Sunday.

Nine Western United players were unavailable in their 3-1 loss to Victory, forced to isolate them either as positive cases or as close contacts of them.

United captain Alessandro Diamanti was one of the two new cases, while four players were close contacts.

United had already had three positive cases: one returning to training this week and two due to come out of isolation on Sunday.

Head coach John Aloisi said the PLA had spoken to United about the postponement of the winning game, but the club were keen to play.

However, doubts now grow as to whether Western United’s New Years clash against the Western Sydney Wanderers will continue as the two teams deal with COVID-19 cases within their ranks.

“I’m not sure [whether the Wanderers game will go ahead]”said Aloisi.

“Not so much of our party or where we are from; a bit of Western Sydney Wanderers and the whole situation in Sydney.

“It is more to discuss for the club and the PLA. I understand that the Western Sydney Wanderers have quite a few players who are missing because of this and it is a risk for us to keep moving forward as we will have more players.

“The risk will always be there, but we knew it was more of a controlled risk today.”

Sydney FC, meanwhile, were without veteran striker Bobo and top scorer Elvis Kamsoba in their 3-0 win over first-place Macarthur FC.

It was the Sky Blues’ second victory of the season thanks to the remarkable performances of midfielder Max Burgess and forward Trent Buhagiar, which covered injured Adam Le Fondre.

The result ended Macarthur’s unbeaten run in ALM, paving the way for Victory to take first place in the standings on goal difference.

Finally, Central Coast’s final two sixth round games against Wellington Phoenix and Brisbane against Melbourne City were both postponed Monday night after several positive cases among the players.

Under NSW government regulations, all A-League players and coaching staff must undergo daily rapid antigen testing, as well as PCR testing every 72 hours.

Central Coast is still awaiting PCR test results and will be considered close contact and will need to self-isolate until a negative result is received.

The Mariners, fourth, were scheduled to host the Phoenix, 10th, at Central Coast Stadium on Monday afternoon.

No decision has yet been made on the status of Central Coast’s next New Year’s Eve game against Macarthur FC.

AAP / ABC Sport