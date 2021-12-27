Busy Philipps kid Birdie makes major fashion statement and fans love it











Busy Philipps’ 13-year-old Birdie, who isn’t binary, wore the most amazing outfit on Instagram. Fans went wild for the daring look



Busy philipps thrilled fans when she revealed her oldest child, Birdie, had stolen her Christmas outfit – and looked much better than she ever could.

the Cougar town The star took to Instagram to share an incredible photo of 13-year-old Birdie, who is not binary, cradling a fabulous red velvet dress. The scarlet number has been styled in the most amazing way with knee high socks, chunky heels and a white polo neck – Victorian chic meets high fashion! They were seen carrying a black and white umbrella and modeling a pair of oversized sunglasses in the fabulous snapshot.

WATCH: Busy Philipps has a very emotional family reunion

Busy, 42, captioned the photo: “Birdie saw the @shopdoen dress I was planning to wear on Christmas and decided they * needed * to wear it for me and honestly THEY DIDN’T WRONG.”

Fans of the actress adored Birdie’s style statement, with figures like Selma Blair weighing in on the snap. The Cruel Intentions star commented, “That’s right. So good. They look super cool rock star. You are all rock. I miss you.”

Busy’s oldest 13-year-old Birdie stole her Christmas outfit – and rocked it!

Another Instagram follower joked, “Isn’t that the highest form of praise when your kids actually want to wear your clothes?” while a third wrote: “They got the mission. Birdie looks crazy.”

Others praised Busy’s parenting style, saying, “Omg !! Birdie is such a role model. I love the way you empower them … it’s love and respect for your child as an individual identity. “

Busy also shared a photo of his seven-year-old daughter Cricket

Busy then shared a photo of his youngest child, Cricket, his seven-year-old daughter, playing a small guitar. She explained, “Meanwhile, Kurt Vile’s channeling through Cricket continues with his favorite giveaway of the year, a little ‘learning guitar’ @tomberlinnnn get ready for some jam sessions in 2022.”

Birdie dated Busy and her husband Marc Silverstein as non-binary earlier this year. The actress told ET her kid was “the coolest,” before explaining the conversation they had about Birdie using their pronouns.

Busy is a proud mom of two

“Birdie had discussed it with me. They had come to me and said, ‘You can talk about me and my homosexuality and my pronouns on your podcast.’ I was like, ‘Well, are you sure? Let’s discuss it. ‘”

When they went public with their conversations, Busy was shocked at some of the negativity they faced. But Bridie took it all in her stride.

Birdie said to her, “Mom, you thought everyone was going to be really nice about this? No, this is the world we live in … I’m so glad you did because … I don’t have to explain myself over and over to people. You have done me a favor. “

