The best books on fashion, art and photography of 2022





Just because the holidays are drawing to a close, doesn’t mean you can’t start your 2022 gift list. Next year promises Diane Keatons her own photographs, large-format reviews of high-fashion houses and anecdotes about Harry Styles. Below, we’ve rounded up a collection of the most anticipated books on art, fashion, and photography that are sure to be a big hit in anyone’s home. Checked in By Diane Keaton Actress Diane Keaton took her own saved and found photographs and selected them to create a sort of visual autobiography. In addition to her personal collections, the photographs she took and reflections, Checked in is a tribute to cinema as only Keaton can tell. The Fendi Ensemble: From Bloomsbury to Borghese Photograph by Nikolai Von Bismarck, Text by Kim Jones Fendi’s Creative Director Kim Jones often feels an affinity with the counterculture and draws inspiration from these tribes as well. This book explores Jones ‘inaugural collection for Fendi following her appointment as head of the fashion and womenswear houses in September 2020 and examines Jones’ relationship with the legendary Bloomsbury Set: the community of British writers, intellectuals and artists of the 20th century, including Virginia Woolf, Duncan Grant and Vanessa Bell, who inspired the collection and the creative process. We Heart Harry: 50 Reasons Your Dream Boyfriend Harry Styles Is Perfection By Billie Oliver Are you obsessed with Harry Styles? Wait, don’t answer that. We already know the answer. This book contains 50 anecdotes related to Hazza, including the fact that Shania Twain is one of his idols and that he knows how to knit. Andre Butzer Produced in close collaboration with the German artist himself, this large format book shows the past, present and future of his paintings. From his early works of sci-fi expressionism to his later works, merging European expressionism with American pop culture, the works of art collected in the next tome cannot be missed. YSL Lexicon: An ABC of Yves Saint Laurent fashion, life and inspirations Edited by Martina Mondadori and Stephan Janson Designer Yves Saint Laurent and his long-standing brand relaunched French haute couture in the 1960s. The legacy endures, as can be seen in this book, organized in alphabetical order. Designers, editors and trend setters including Diane von Furstenberg and Elie Top have provided lists that encompass YSL style inspirations (e.g .: C est for Costumes, with a nod to the Russian theme of the famous fall-winter collection 197677; T is for Tuxedo, which the designer initially referenced with his Le Smoking jacket from 1965). A girl walks into a bar By Katie Grand Katie Grand is still one of today’s most in-demand stylists, despite a career spanning decades (she’s also a favorite of this magazine). In her first coffee table book, the former publisher tells the story of her career, which dates back to her early rock n roll years in The face and Pop magazines to champion what has become some of the biggest names in fashion (including Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner). Tie-Dye: fashion from hippie to chic By Kate McNamara with contributions from Molly Young One of the defining aesthetics of the past two years, tie-dye has made its way into haute couture since 2020 with Louis Vuitton, Dior and Proenza Schouler incorporating the technique into their own collections. It’s time for the trippy multi-color print to get its due, complete with a full-length coffee table book. Alaa before Alaa Texts by Laurence Benam, Olivier Saillard, Carla Saillard, Carla Sozzani, Christoph Von Weyhe and Emanuele Coccia This intimate glimpse into the early days and career of designer Azzedine Alaas was edited and assembled by her life partner, Christoph von Weyhe, and close friend Carla Sozzani. The book covers Alaas’ beginnings in his native Tunisia, until his arrival in Paris in 1956 and his breakthrough in New York in 1982, plus everything in between. Mickalene thomas Texts by Roxane Gay and Kellie Jones It’s hard to believe Mickalene Thomas just got her first full exam monograph, but the colorful, pop culture-inspired collages, paintings and multimedia installations of the past two decades will be immortalized in a book by Phaidon on January 5, 2022. Roxane Gay and Kellie Jones provide the text describing Thomas’ incredible body. working in this 288-page monograph.

