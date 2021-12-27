Fashion
Megan Barton-Hanson sizzles in emerald green dress with plunging neckline
Megan Barton-Hanson showed ex James Lock what she misses as she stepped out in a form-fitting emerald green dress with a plunging neckline on Sunday night.
The former Love Island star, 27, grabbed attention as she presented a leggy piece with an asymmetrical hem before a Boxing Day dinner with the family.
TV personality Megan made the most of her ample cleavage, with the halter neck dress leaving plenty of skin in the air as she walked through Covent Garden in London.
In style: Megan Barton-Hanson, 27, showed ex James Lock, 35, what she missed as she stepped out in a form-fitting emerald green dress with a plunging neckline on Sunday night
The sequins of her dress glistened as they caught the light as she held up a glitzy silver clutch to match her high heeled shoes.
Reality TV star Megan wore her blonde hair in loose waves as she put on makeup to highlight her pretty facial features.
Megan’s exit came after her heartbreaking separation from The Only Way Is Essex star James Lock, 35.
Stunning: The Love Island star grabbed attention as she featured a leggy piece that featured an asymmetrical hem while stepping out for a Boxing Day family dinner
In town: TV personality Megan made the most of her ample cleavage, the dress leaving plenty of skin exposed as she walked through Covent Garden in London
Looks great: Reality TV star Megan wore her blonde hair in loose waves as she put on makeup to highlight her pretty facial features
She was targeted by cruel online trolls after the breakup, with the screen star taking to Instagram to highlight the abuse.
Megan shared a screenshot of the posts, in which her name was an ‘h * e’ and a ‘w ** re’, to her Instagram Story, with the caption, “LOL, is that a woman? ! “
She added, “Why are weas women conditioned to just settle down rather than single. “Another break-up” As if it was a failure on my part. At 8 am too! Get a Karen and F *** coffee off.
Fashion Focus: The sequins of her dress shone as they caught the light as she held up a glitzy silver clutch to match her high heel shoes
“Society made women in their late twenties feel so much pressure to be in a relationship. That I see so many women returning to toxic partners.
“Also… I never confirmed being in a relationship and I didn’t confirm its end… I just slowed down with the cringey da @jameslock story content.”
MailOnline reported that Megan had split from James just two months after the couple went public with their new romance.
End of the road: Megan’s exit came after her heartbreaking split from The Only Way Is Essex star James
The reality stars are believed to have ended their brief relationship a week after returning from a Christmas stay in New York City, where they struggled to get along.
A source shared how the couple had quarreled on multiple occasions throughout their romance, including during the Gay Times Honors last month after making their first red carpet appearance together.
An insider said: “Megan’s relationship with James hasn’t worked out despite her hopes after being surprised early in their meeting.
Harsh: She was targeted by cruel online trolls after the breakup, with the screen star taking to Instagram to highlight the abuse
“Over time, they argued more and the vacation they shared together in New York last week did not go as planned at all.
“James spent Thursday night partying with friends and enjoying his single status again.”
The reality show couple went official on the red carpet with their romance at the Gay Times Honors in London last month after going public in October.
Calling Them: Megan shared a screenshot of the posts in which she was referred to as “h * e” and “w ** re” to her Instagram Story
They met while filming the dating show MTV Ex on the Beach and quickly fell in love, sharing sexy messages on each other’s Instagram photos.
James was forced to break news of his new relationship with ex-girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou during scenes filmed for TOWIE’s latest series.
Their relationship came as a surprise to the cast after Megan dated ITVBe regular Demi Sims following her relationship breakdown with footballer Chelcee Grimes.
Problem ? The reality TV stars are believed to have ended their brief relationship a week after returning from a Christmas stay in New York City, where they struggled to get along.
Vile: This comes after Megan hit back at a troll for calling her an “h **” and “w ****” in a recent DM following her reported breakup with Lockie
The former glamorous model swore in an interview last year that she was no longer interested in men and only wanted to be romantic with women.
Speaking in 2020, Megan said, “After having a relationship with a woman I would say she is the most in love with someone I have been. I can imagine my life with a woman.
“After the relationship with the girl (Chelcee), I was like, ‘I’m definitely never going to date men again.’ I thought, ‘I only want one woman.’
Exes: MailOnline reported Megan split from James just two months after the couple went public with their new romance (pictured from November 2021)
“It feels like a different dynamic and I felt more myself and happier than I ever felt with a guy. I see myself marrying a woman.
Megan, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2018, admitted to being pleasantly surprised by James, who she said looked nothing like her TV character.
Speaking to MailOnline last month, she said: “He’s not really that character that I used to watch TOWIE when he was the bad boy.
‘He’s so down to earth. It is easy to talk to him. He’s so smart and it doesn’t really show on TV but, yeah, we’re having a good time.
“He really opened my eyes and we spent a lot of time together. Yes, he really surprised me. I didn’t think it would be like this.
Moving on: The former couple met while filming the dating show MTV Ex on the Beach and quickly fell in love, sharing sexy posts on each other’s Instagram photos
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-10346157/Megan-Barton-Hanson-sizzles-emerald-green-dress-plunging-neckline.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]