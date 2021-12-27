Megan Barton-Hanson sizzles in emerald green dress with plunging neckline

Megan Barton-Hanson showed ex James Lock what she misses as she stepped out in a form-fitting emerald green dress with a plunging neckline on Sunday night.

The former Love Island star, 27, grabbed attention as she presented a leggy piece with an asymmetrical hem before a Boxing Day dinner with the family.

TV personality Megan made the most of her ample cleavage, with the halter neck dress leaving plenty of skin in the air as she walked through Covent Garden in London.

In style: Megan Barton-Hanson, 27, showed ex James Lock, 35, what she missed as she stepped out in a form-fitting emerald green dress with a plunging neckline on Sunday night

The sequins of her dress glistened as they caught the light as she held up a glitzy silver clutch to match her high heeled shoes.

Reality TV star Megan wore her blonde hair in loose waves as she put on makeup to highlight her pretty facial features.

Megan’s exit came after her heartbreaking separation from The Only Way Is Essex star James Lock, 35.

Stunning: The Love Island star grabbed attention as she featured a leggy piece that featured an asymmetrical hem while stepping out for a Boxing Day family dinner

In town: TV personality Megan made the most of her ample cleavage, the dress leaving plenty of skin exposed as she walked through Covent Garden in London

Looks great: Reality TV star Megan wore her blonde hair in loose waves as she put on makeup to highlight her pretty facial features

She was targeted by cruel online trolls after the breakup, with the screen star taking to Instagram to highlight the abuse.

Megan shared a screenshot of the posts, in which her name was an ‘h * e’ and a ‘w ** re’, to her Instagram Story, with the caption, “LOL, is that a woman? ! “

She added, “Why are weas women conditioned to just settle down rather than single. “Another break-up” As if it was a failure on my part. At 8 am too! Get a Karen and F *** coffee off.

Fashion Focus: The sequins of her dress shone as they caught the light as she held up a glitzy silver clutch to match her high heel shoes

“Society made women in their late twenties feel so much pressure to be in a relationship. That I see so many women returning to toxic partners.

“Also… I never confirmed being in a relationship and I didn’t confirm its end… I just slowed down with the cringey da @jameslock story content.”

MailOnline reported that Megan had split from James just two months after the couple went public with their new romance.

End of the road: Megan’s exit came after her heartbreaking split from The Only Way Is Essex star James

The reality stars are believed to have ended their brief relationship a week after returning from a Christmas stay in New York City, where they struggled to get along.

A source shared how the couple had quarreled on multiple occasions throughout their romance, including during the Gay Times Honors last month after making their first red carpet appearance together.

An insider said: “Megan’s relationship with James hasn’t worked out despite her hopes after being surprised early in their meeting.

Harsh: She was targeted by cruel online trolls after the breakup, with the screen star taking to Instagram to highlight the abuse

“Over time, they argued more and the vacation they shared together in New York last week did not go as planned at all.

“James spent Thursday night partying with friends and enjoying his single status again.”

The reality show couple went official on the red carpet with their romance at the Gay Times Honors in London last month after going public in October.

Calling Them: Megan shared a screenshot of the posts in which she was referred to as “h * e” and “w ** re” to her Instagram Story

They met while filming the dating show MTV Ex on the Beach and quickly fell in love, sharing sexy messages on each other’s Instagram photos.

James was forced to break news of his new relationship with ex-girlfriend Yazmin Oukhellou during scenes filmed for TOWIE’s latest series.

Their relationship came as a surprise to the cast after Megan dated ITVBe regular Demi Sims following her relationship breakdown with footballer Chelcee Grimes.

Problem ? The reality TV stars are believed to have ended their brief relationship a week after returning from a Christmas stay in New York City, where they struggled to get along.

Vile: This comes after Megan hit back at a troll for calling her an “h **” and “w ****” in a recent DM following her reported breakup with Lockie

The former glamorous model swore in an interview last year that she was no longer interested in men and only wanted to be romantic with women.

Speaking in 2020, Megan said, “After having a relationship with a woman I would say she is the most in love with someone I have been. I can imagine my life with a woman.

“After the relationship with the girl (Chelcee), I was like, ‘I’m definitely never going to date men again.’ I thought, ‘I only want one woman.’

Exes: MailOnline reported Megan split from James just two months after the couple went public with their new romance (pictured from November 2021)

“It feels like a different dynamic and I felt more myself and happier than I ever felt with a guy. I see myself marrying a woman.

Megan, who rose to fame on Love Island in 2018, admitted to being pleasantly surprised by James, who she said looked nothing like her TV character.

Speaking to MailOnline last month, she said: “He’s not really that character that I used to watch TOWIE when he was the bad boy.

‘He’s so down to earth. It is easy to talk to him. He’s so smart and it doesn’t really show on TV but, yeah, we’re having a good time.

“He really opened my eyes and we spent a lot of time together. Yes, he really surprised me. I didn’t think it would be like this.