10 best fashion moments of 2021





There have been a lot of memorable, mind-blowing and unconventional fashion moments in 2021 from Senator Bernie Sanders wearing woolen mittens at the Joe Bidens debut for Kim Kardashian in a black haute couture outfit at the Met Gala. Even the lack of fashion (Taylor Swift’s missing scarf) made headlines this year. The Latinas also made their own waves with what they wore in 2021 and weren’t just talking about the many wardrobe changes Cardi B made during Paris Fashion Week. or the AOC “Tax the Rich” dress. Here are the 10 best fashion moments of the year! 1 Cardi Bs Ruffled Green Onesie at Paris Fashion Week Cardi B turned a lot of heads with almost everything she wore at Paris Fashion Week. The biggest scam happened when the WAP singer walked the red carpet wearing this Remix described as a monochrome wonder of emerald color. The very green outfit included matching gloves, high waisted pants and a ruffled beanie. Each is a separate piece, but when put together it looks like a gigantic green jumpsuit, Remezcla wrote. 2 AOC tax the rich dress at the Met Gala Member of Parliament and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared one of her political messages with spectators when she showed up to the Met Gala wearing a white dress designed by Aurora James with the word Tax the Rich printed on her back in red. Some people wondered if this was a statement to counter singer and Trump supporter Joy Villa, who wore a Build the Wall dress at the 2019 Grammys. Others criticized AOC for wearing the dress at the 2019 Grammys. ‘a reception attended by the rich. But, honestly, wouldn’t the rich be the ones who would benefit the most from the message? 3 Juliana Velasquez’s Sparkling Green Dress at the Latin Grammys Not only did singer and songwriter Juliana Velsquez win the 2021 Latin Grammy for Best New Artist, but she was also recognized as one of the best dressed performers at the event. Her sparkling green dress with dramatically shaped sleeves and a plunging neckline looked great on stage when Velsquez accepted her award. The outfit also included long-sleeved black gloves with the words Hablar Para Sanar (Speak to Heal) printed on them. She might be a newbie in the industry, but she’s already scored some major style points this year. 4 BLACKPINK Wow’s Lisa In Latin Design Outfits For Her First Music Video K-pop superstar Lisa from BLACKPINK wore Latino designer outfits in her first solo music video for the song LALISA. One of the pieces was from Mexican brand No Name and featured bold graphics printed on a skirt and jacket. Some of the images came from Mexican culture and were combined with graphics from the band’s KISS and Iron Maiden. The outfit was designed by Jonathan Morales and created from recycled t-shirts. The other was a leather motorcycle outfit from the Chilean brand Sevali. Lisa was definitely running a few engines with this set. 5 Duct Tapes Scholarship Winner Folklorico Dress High school student Larissa Leon won a $ 10,000 scholarship from Duck Tape for making a ball gown entirely from, you guessed it, branded Duck duct tape. Her design entered the Stuck at Prom scholarship competition. The colorful Folklorico style dress features beautiful flowers and ribbons and weighs over 20 lbs. Leon estimates it took him 163 hours and 47 rolls of duct tape to design the dress. She even posted videos on TikTok dancing inside. Larissa Leon, a member of the SHS Class of 2022, spent the first half of this year, 163 hours to be exact, creating a beautiful ball gown for the #StuckatProm Duct Tape Scholarship Challenge sponsored by Duck Brand. pic.twitter.com/5IPZLeWcOm – OShop for the arts (@OShop) June 25, 2021 6 Mariah Careys Golden Dress For Christmas Special You can’t celebrate Christmas without the music of Mariah Carey, and you can’t have Mariah Carey on stage without her wearing a great outfit. She showed off a gorgeous one on her new Apple TV + vacation special, Christmas of the Mariahs: the magic continues. Not only did the golden Dolce & Gabbana dress look stunning on Carey, it was also incredibly heavy. Carey revealed he weighed around 60 pounds and took 250 hours to bead. seven Anya Taylor-Joys Dress Emmy Awards The Queen’s Gambit Actress Anya Taylor-Joy was the envy of everyone on the red carpet at the 2021 Emmy Awards when she showed up in a pale yellow Dior haute couture gown. Dior Couture called the lingerie silk satin dress luminous. The full look was paired with a yellow silk-faille opera coat and Dior shoes like Paul Burgo’s. Since attending several awards ceremonies and other events over the past few years, Taylor-Joy has become a fashion icon. In November, she was named Face of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America. 8 Matching outfits for the Lionel Messis family At a ceremony where ftbol star Lionel messi was honored with the prestigious Ballon dOr, an award given to the best ftbol player of the year, Messi accepted his trophy wearing the same tuxedo as his three sons Mateo, Thiago and Ciro. His wife Antonela Roccuzzo also looked stunning in her matching dress. Each of the boys’ tuxedos was dazzling with hints of silver sequins that made the outfits shine. Black tie deals are great, especially when you get an award, but we’re sure Messi and his sons are much more comfortable with Ligue 1 jerseys. 9 Oscar Isaacs, English teacher, searches for wedding scenes The internet went gaga this year when photos of actor Oscar Isaac dressed as a sexy English teacher appeared online. Isaac was trying on Bellizzi clothes backstage for his HBO series character Max Scenes from a wedding. Grazia.com had the best description of Isaac’s outfits, calling the look a central part of the sexy divorced father / teacher fantasy and said the Bellizzi photo series turned him from a man, although extraordinarily talented, in the man. ten The corset dress of Michaela Ja Rodriguez at the Met Gala If you want to stand out at the Met Gala, you have to bring your A-Fashion set. That’s what Pose actress Michaela Ja Rodriguez did it when she walked the red carpet in a Thom Browne suit and Ana Khouri jewelry. Who would have thought that puffed sleeves and a Victorian corset went so well together? Rodriguez was successful and was considered by many to be one of the best dressed at the 2021 event. Plus, all that black and white really makes those red nails stand out.

