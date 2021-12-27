Boxing Day Bestsellers as Stores Launch Up to 75% Off Hot Discounts, Including John Lewis, Boots, Next and Asda

Bargain hunters can get big discounts when stores launch their Boxing Day sales.

There are huge discounts on everything from clothing and housewares to beauty and technology, offering savings of up to 75%.

1 Shoppers can find Boxing Day deals online and in stores

Buyers could already close deals at Currys, Superdrug and Next EARLY as they started selling discounted items on Christmas Eve.

And others have already slashed prices by up to 70% a few days before Christmas, including Boots and John Lewis.

Now stores like Argos, Asos, B&M and Dunelm have revealed their post-Christmas discounts with up to 70% off.

The Boxing Day sales are traditionally the biggest day of the year in the UK retail calendar.

But many stores remained closed on December 26 to give staff a break.

Aldi, Morrisons and M&S are among the businesses closed on Boxing Day.

Shoppers have been seen lining up as early as 5 a.m. this morning for bargains on the main street.

You can still shop for Boxing Day sales if you don’t want to hit the stores, as there are plenty of discounts available online.

You may need to pay for shipping in addition to your order if you are buying online and be sure to shop around before purchasing anything in the sale.

Just because it has a sales tag doesn’t mean it’s the best deal, so check the prices elsewhere first.

You should only make a purchase if you’ve already planned to buy something, otherwise it’s not much of a savings.

Here are some of the best deals we’ve spotted in the Boxing Day sales.

Dunelm

There is up to 50% off in the housewares store, ranging from rugs, cushions and other upholstery to furniture and kitchenware.

We spotted that Gisela Storage Footstool in Gray reduced from 50 to 25, available in store and online.

There is also a trend hexagonal mirror reduced from 25 to 12.50 which has received over 200 five-star reviews.

We couldn’t spot this cheaper type of footstool or mirror anywhere else online, but keep in mind that you will need to pay for delivery if you buy from Dunelm’s website.

It costs from 3.95, but you can also check if your local store has it by entering your zip code.

Asos

Asos is offering up to 70% off clothing and accessories for men and women during its Boxing Day sales.

This cute and useful The Dune shoulder bag in cream or light green is reduced by 71% and is now priced at just 19.

That’s a savings of $ 43 off the regular price of $ 60 and we couldn’t find it cheaper at any other online store.

As Asos is an online store only, you will have to pay for the delivery which starts from around 4 am.

You can also get deals on top brands and retailers in the Asos Boxing Day Sale, as well as ASOS own-branded items.

We have spotted these designer dupe sliders made by New Look at a whopping 72% off and now cost 3.60 from 12.99.

Boots

Boots are offering up to 50% off, including big discounts on Christmas gift boxes – perfect if you have room to refuel for next year.

This Soap and Glory set reduced from 65 to 32.50 and includes over a dozen articles.

There is also a discounted Sanctuary Spa kit from 20 to 40 which is half as well.

The boot sale also includes beauty items, baby items and perfumes and you can find the sale in store and online.

B&M

Bargain, B&M has sales on electrical appliances, furniture and other household items.

This one is in store only as B&M does not have a website where you can order online.

But you can check which items are on sale before you go there and search your zip code to see if the item is in stock at your local store.

We spotted that Black & Decker Steam Mop reduced from 59 to 35, perfect for tidying up after Christmas.

This is the cheapest that we have been able to see this specific mop for sale online.

You can also get this oak side table with storage for 60 instead of 90 – savings of 30 or 33%.

John lewis

At John Lewis, you’ll find up to 50% off housewares, furniture, clothing and electrical appliances.

Find the department store’s sales in-store and online, with delivery starting at 3.50 or free for orders over 50.

We spotted that Shark Vacuum priced at 229, down from the usual 399.

It’s the cheapest you’ll find on this particular model, but you’ll also get it for $ 229 direct from Currys, Amazon, and Shark.

Argos

Argos is making up to half the price on its Boxing Day sale, including housewares, jewelry and furniture.

We spotted that set of dumbbells reduced from 25 to 12.50 – half price – perfect if you are planning a fitness resolution this New Year.

This The 10kg kettlebell is also reduced from 19 to 9.50.

And that the Casio men’s watch is rereduced from 159.99 to 99.99 saving you 60 with the 38% discount.

It’s the cheapest we can see for this specific model. but there are cheaper styles of Casio available with different specifications.

Sale is available online and in Argos stores and for home delivery you will pay from 3.95, or you can withdraw for free in stores.

Moo

Already offering clothing and home products at a good price, you’ll find even bigger deals on the Matalan Boxing Day Sale.

There is up to 50% off online and in stores, like this one Gold V-Neck Mini Dress which could add some sparkle to your New Years celebrations.

It’s half the price, reduced from 18 to just 9, and you can get the click and collect for free at your local store.

Home delivery costs from 3.95 or is free on orders over 40, unless you have large items.

There are also hundreds of children’s clothes in Matalan Boxing Day sales like this one. girls pink plush trim coat it looks super comfortable for the winter.

Depending on the size you choose, it’s now 14-16, down from 28-32, which is half the price.

Asda

The Asda George clothing line has a significant sale on hundreds of items, from pajamas and coats to sweaters and dresses.

There is -50% but we find this glam satin zebra print dress reduced from 22 to 10 – therefore 54% reduction.

George can be found in select Asda stores, depending on size, and online and the sale also includes clothing for men, women and children.

Shipping costs from 2.95 or you can click and collect in store for free.

Curries

Currys slashed the price of televisions, laptops and tablets as well as household items such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners.

You can take a Amazon Fire tablet for 90, a savings of 60, or a Shark vacuum for 179 – a saving of 170.

Are you looking for a laptop? There is an Asus Chromebook for 129 to 199, which is only available from Currys, and it did and many buyers have given it a five-star review.

It also has TVs for sale, including this 39 inch JVC Smart TV with 100 off making it only 229.

You can get this TV model on eBay for cheapby to 179.99, but it is refurbished, or other TVs of the same size but different brand for less, like this Techwood for 219 from AO.com.

It’s worth checking out reviews and specs in addition to size when buying a TV so you know exactly what you’re getting.

Currys offers free home delivery, which takes five to seven days, or you can pay 10 for a same day deposit.

The artist

If you are looking for inexpensive toys to save for next Christmas then The Entertainer is for you.

There is up to 66 %% off including Nerf, Disney and Barbie guns online including the Barbie Dreamhouse Box for 199.99 instead of 309.99.

It is the cheapest that can be found on this model, but be aware that it is a different style than the one released in 2021.

You can also get this Monster Inc Sulley the toy is now 10 reduced from 20 and has the best reviews from parents.

It is among the cheapest that we have spotted this toy but you will also find it for 10 on Amazon.

If you order online you will pay 2.99 for delivery, unless your order is over 29.99 and it’s free.

Super drug

Superdrug’s Boxing Day Big Sale went live on Christmas Eve – but is now also in stores.

We’ve spotted big discounts on its beauty product lines, including a set of Real Techniques brushes for 20, compared to 60.

The chemist on the main street also sells a Half-price Sanctuary bath kit to 10 and perfumes at reduced prices.

You can order in-store pickup for free if you buy online. Standard delivery takes four to five days and costs 3, with discounts available to members.

Mark & ​​Spencer

M&S also slashed prices for clothes, shoes and housewares online on Christmas Eve.

The sale has now been launched in stores after closing the doors on Boxing Day.

We spotted this reusable water bottle with a savings of 10, reduced to just 5, and one set of two pairs of boys’ pajamas for 17, with a reduction of 7.

Standard delivery charges start at 3.50, or 4.99 for next day deposit.

Following

Next’s highly anticipated sale kicked off online on Christmas Eve.

We spotted a glam look TooFaced eyeshadow palette reduced from 40 to 28 and that Ralph Lauren men’s hat and scarf set with 60% off disabled.

This means that you can buy the designer accessories for just 50 instead of 145.

We also found a tweed footrest reduced from 199 to just 50 – it’s 75% off.

Next’s standard shipping costs start at 3.99.

Unlike in previous years, the sale did not launch in stores on Boxing Day, as Next stores were closed on Boxing Day.

Bargain hunters will now find the doors open and sales also in stores.

I worked on Boxing Day sales – fights in children’s clothes, queues at the door at 3 a.m. and a woman even used me as a STOOL when I leaned over