Fashion designer Rudavath Varsha Naik brings exclusive banjara embroidery to the industry





Banjara embroidery is a wonderful art form of nomadic tribes. It specializes in mirror embroidery with multicolored thread, cowries, appliques or patchwork and sewing patterns. Nomadic species do a lot of needlework. The nomadic Banjara clan is believed to be descended from European gypsies who settled in the desert lands of Rajasthan thousands of years ago. Due to their brightly colored clothing and jewelry, they are considered one of the most colorful tribes in India. Banjara tribal embroidery and mirror work is practiced by the nomadic Banjara people. The Banjara tribe moved from northern India to the Deccan Plateau in southern India during the reign of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. They spread out on the Deccan plateau. They also live in small communities known as “Tandas” in the region. The art that the nomadic culture has inherited is taken up by many fashion designers. One of those names is Varsha Naik, a young enthusiast who weaves creativity through her impeccable designs. Kilan, Vele, Bakya, Maki, Suryakanthimaki, Kans, Teradora, Doranaki, Kaudi, Relogadri, Bhuria, Pote, Jolya and Nakra Running Stitch, among others, are featured and cherished. Banjaras are known for their vibrant clothing, folk decorations, bangles, and banjara embroidery, which feature floral, animal and bird themes, rangoli designs, and traditional designs. Banjaras used to weave fabrics, but now they use organic cotton fabrics and poplin materials. Threads such as cotton, silk, rising thread, gold and silver are used. After placing the pattern made on the fabric sponge under the stiffness of the fabric, they begin to embroider by shaking the glass. Banjara women design and sew their own traditional clothing. And give it to their daughter as a wedding gift. Banjara embroidery is popular in the arts and crafts industry, and the items are widely available. Simple stitches like chevron stitch and chain stitch, as well as short and long stitches, are used to create the dolls cornucopia patterns. Banjara is known for its particular creativity in decorating with embroidered colors and coins, tufts of wool, cowries, pearls, mirrors, cotton and other items. The embroidered outfits of the Banjaras are stunning. Intricate needlework is usually done on blue or brown colored material and other fabric shades using dark blue and red colors, cotton or woolen thread. This draws attention to the contrast of colors. For the patterns, certain quilting bands are used and cotton threads are used to create a variety of weird geometric patterns. Giving him his take on this versatile fashion designer, Rudavath Varsha Naik said, I am a member of the Banjara community, of which I am quite proud. It refers to the culture and its rich history. The real meaning of Banjara is “musafir” (traveler). We are all Banjara Musafir since we all begin and end our lives somewhere, and in between, we simply travel. Our lives swirl around us as we move from childhood to old age, from sadness to pleasure. One of the most distinctive features of the Banjara Group is their distinct and gorgeous appearance, as well as their traditional male and female symbolic attire. The delicate mirror works, as well as the use of beautiful natural colors. Now as a fashion designer my goal is to bring the Banjara suit into the fashion industry in a very unique and beautiful way and call my trend Banjara fashion. This is how my eyes fill with the idea of ​​making my community a fashion trend and making Banjara fashion the path of my life. Refined outfits and ethnic jewelry enhance the beauty of the Banjara women, who proudly display their precious jewelry. Colorful ghagras, cholis and odnis are worn by banjara women, who pair them with bright glasses and appliques. Nomadic species do a lot of banjara embroidery and crafts. Banjara’s lively and rustic lifestyle is reflected in brightly colored clothing. The embroidery of Kutch Banjaras and Gujarat Banjaras differs from that of Banjaras. The embroidery is truly unique in terms of style and quality, with a mixture of brightness and realism. Many geometric combinations, such as rhombuses, squares and triangles, are used in the exquisite embroidery created by this artistic style. Vibrant embroidery threads are widely iconic of the Banjara way of life. Pearls, seashells and mirrors are also used to embellish the items. Continue reading on The India Saga.

