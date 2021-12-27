Choose your dress according to the occasion

Different occasions require different set of dresses. Whether it’s a wedding, christening, funeral, interview, vacation, or bridal shower, you can’t wear the same dress interchangeably on these occasions. Then there are other factors to consider: the space where the event takes place, the weather, the city, the relationship you share with the guests, etc. Below is a list of simple guidelines to help you find a dress for the next event you are going to attend with ease.

If you are going for a charity gala / formal occasion / black tie wedding

There are special occasion dresses specially designed for these occasions, such as tuxedos or dresses in shimmering fabrics and embellished details. Wedding dress are usually floor-length long dresses or classy, ​​well-tailored formal suits. Go for the most elegant piece of jewelry you have, with shiny dress shoes and a crisp hairstyle.

If you are going to a cocktail party, engagement party and most weddings

Evening Dresses specially designed for cocktail party, engagement and wedding event generally tend to be a combination of formal and informal styles. They aren’t as fancy and formal as tie night, but cocktails require you to wear special occasion dresses like a little black dress with some remarkable jewelry.

A sequined knee-length number is also on the list of special occasion dresses. Go for her if a super short cocktail dress doesn’t suit you. Ditto for the engagement party or a wedding party. You can choose to wear a dress with special details or a top and skirt or tailored pants, with heels or fancy flats.