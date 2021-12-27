House of Gucci and The Last Duel: Fashion Battles

At the top, Patrizia Reggiani Gucci (Lady Gaga) was plotting a plot. Gucci House photos by Fabio Lovino, courtesy of MGM Pictures, Inc.

The last duel photos by Patrick Redmond and Jessica Forde, courtesy of 20th Century Studios. Costume designer Janty Yates was beginning to imagine what Adam Driver would look like in classic 1980s Gucci clothing, though her task at hand was to outfit him in 14th-century French armor. It was 2020, and Yates was in the middle of back-to-back projects with director Ridley Scott that starred Driver: The last duel and Gucci House. We talked about Gucci a lot while filming Last duel “You’d have to be totally inhuman not to do it,” Yates said. It was a very exciting project. The short break between disparate productions was typical for Scott, who makes one film a year, give or take. Yates is part of the core creative team helping to keep this going, along with Cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, ASC and Production Designer Arthur Max. Yates and Max have worked with the director for Gladiator (CA May 00), and Wolski has been with the team since Prometheus (CA July 12). Lady Gaga brings extravagant style to her role as Patrizia Reggiani in Gucci House. Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) is in armor for bloody fights in The last duel.

Team work Costume designer Janty Yates. It’s been an extremely strong and very important collaboration, says Yates. Ridley is very involved in the costume, and his endorsement is my supreme and my ultimate goal. The next person I turn to is Dariusz. And, of course, on everything we do, I sit down with Arthur whenever I can and as often as I can. For me, it’s all about the color palette. In reference to the project that the trio are currently preparing for Scott – Musette, about Napoleon Bonaparte – Yates continues, Yesterday again Arthur and I spent three or four hours going through all the interiors of the places we were going to be using, and it’s as good as I did, because I saw it had a four poster bed draped in cherry. Cherry – a deep pink! She laughs. And three days ago, I sent Dariusz the unsoaked duchess satin and the soaked duchess satin for the ladies awaiting the scene of Napoleon’s coronation. We were always in contact for this sort of thing. By the time Wolski begins to physically prepare for a Scott movie, Yates and Max have been at work for several weeks. They both do a tremendous amount of research and work while I read the script and think about it on my own terms, Wolski says. When I arrive, they explain to me what they have done and we discuss everything. The photographic approach is a bit more between Ridley and me, but they are also involved in it.

Cinematographer Dariusz Wolski, ASC (right) frames a shot during production of the medieval drama.



Dress the Gucci. The first thing Yates does when Wolski arrives is take her to all of the character’s closets to get her blessing because at that point I made a lot of costumes, she says. This process was quite an undertaking on Gucci House, which traces Gucci’s turbulent family dynamics and business fortunes over three decades. Among Yates’ biggest challenges were Patrizia Reggiani Gucci (played by Lady Gaga, whom Yates calls LG) and Aldo Gucci (Al Pacino), who is the public face of the family business. Patrizia has 54 different looks because LG wouldn’t wear anything twice, she says. Ridley said he wanted her to be slightly sober in her look, and I was a little nervous about my first Zoom fitting with LG – as we know she wore a meat dress. [to the MTV Awards]! But she immediately told me that she wanted to dress like her mother, who was a classy Italian. It was a huge relief. We took this idea and embellished it with a huge amount of jewelry; she always wore two necklaces, two bracelets on each wrist, brooches and huge earrings. Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) and Patrizia slaloming through après-ski drama. Scott, who draws his own storyboards and character concepts, sent me Aldo’s best drawing, Yates continues. He’s a dandy. He has a plaid jacket, a waistcoat, a flower on the lapel, a pocket square, beautiful cufflinks, dark glasses, a Panama hat and very elegant shoes. So we have Dandy Al. For example, I had several shirts made for him with half-inch horizontal stripes – quite unusual, but we have photographic evidence that Aldo wore shirts of this ilk. Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci. Paolo Gucci (Jared Leto) Aldo is a bit of a clash, and then there is Paolo [played by Jared Leto], son of Aldos, the most dandy dandy, who got it a little wrong – his clothes never match. I actually couldn’t show Dariusz much of Paolos’ closet because Jared spent six hours in the prosthetics department and we rarely saw him until he came on set. Wed just sent my pick, and he put it. His clothes were all made by the Attolini brothers, who made the magnificent tailoring for The Great Beauty. We couldn’t have done better in this department! A striking photo of Patrizia posing for her husband, Maurizio (driver), on their Manhattan balcony pays an explicit homage to fashion photographer Helmut Newton, especially her black-and-white photo Elsa Peretti in New York City, 1975. Laughing, Yates remembers this as one of his most upsetting assignments. Ridley kept saying, Helmut Newton! I want it to be Helmut Newton! It must be spectacular! Good, [Peretti] is in a Playboy bunny outfit. I didn’t know what we were going to do. I finally said, let’s put her in a very simple black long sleeve dress. It was either me or my cutter, Dominic Young, who decided to do the square neck with the flash in the center front. And it looks spectacular because it’s angular and monochrome. It just worked. This exhibition serves as an extension and showcase of the formidable work of my remarkable team of artists.

– Ridley Scott

The costumes designed by Yates, along with other items and props from the film, were on display at a special exhibition at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles from November 23 to December 31. 4, 2021. (Exhibition photo by Alex J. Berliner, courtesy of ABImages.)



Medieval costume Amazed by Yates’ ability to transform even simple setups, Wolski points a shot over the shoulder into The last duel: It’s early in the morning, and Pierre [Ben Affleck] and Jacques [Driver] speak atop a castle with the landscape behind them. Adam has this cape around his shoulders it’s such a beautiful graphic fabric. Normally when you set up an over-the-shoulder you put the foreground in the shade just enough to catch the eye, but in this case the shoulder had such an amazing texture! The packaging wasn’t a last-minute addition to the scene, Yates says. I had spotted this cloak and chosen it for Adam, and I had also chosen it to be draped around his shoulders on that balcony, she said. It was a beautiful cream cape with an openwork pattern of dark brown leather on it – [his character] had just picked it up to warm up, since it was 5 or 6 in the morning. Even Adam, who has strong opinions about his costumes, loved it. In another scene, Marguerite (Jodie Comer) has an argument with her husband, Jean (Matt Damon), in a courtyard in front of several passers-by. Everyone in the background looks like they’re stepping out of classic Italian Renaissance paintings – just stunning, Wolski says. It’s Janty. The cinematographer recognizes that the fairly monochromatic palette dictated by The last duelThe weather and the wintry setting didn’t always show Yates’ work to its best advantage. Janty hasn’t quite forgiven me, he laughs. So many of the fabrics she found had rich colors and fine patterned textures, and they said: If you take all the color out, no one will see it! Noting Scott’s preference for desaturated palettes, he adds: [Janty and I] often have this argument. Yes, said Yates, we’re kidding. I’m going to show Dariusz something and say, look, Dariusz, look! Bright colors! And damn it, it’s okay, I can get rid of it with the push of a button. She laughs. It’s an ongoing discussion, that’s for sure. But with Ridley’s vision, I’m happy to go with whatever he and Dariusz decide. It’s all part of a smooth collaboration, says Wolski, and the result is a bit of everything: Jantys touch, my touch, Arthurs touch and, ultimately, Ridley’s vision. It’s all integrated, and that way the look of the movie comes together.