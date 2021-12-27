Fashion
Save 60% plus an extra 15% on designer handbags and more
If the post-vacation blues makes you feel a certain way, a new Michael kors the handbag might be just what you need to brighten up your winter wardrobe for 2022. Right now you can shopcustomers’ favorite designerhand bags, shoes, watchesand more, at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen this season at the last Michael Kors sale.
Now through Tuesday, January 4 (5:30 a.m. EST), the trendy fashion retailer is offering shoppers up to 60% off sale items, including stylish items Clothing for women, Men’s clothes,accessories and more. Get an extra 15% off Boxing Day sales with promo code Michael Kors BONUS15 at the register. This means you can buy hundreds of coins up to 60% off and get even bigger discounts on top of that!
Separately, KORSVIP is a shopping rewards program that gives you access to exclusive discounts and member benefits, such as free shipping and private style appointments. KORSVIP members earn 10 points for every dollar spent to access free gifts, birthday rewards, and VIP experiences. If you are not already a KORSVIP member, don’t worry, it’s free (for a basic studio access account) and easy to sign up.
Need to complete your vacation look? A popular choice is theMichael Michael Kors Kris Satchel,currently on sale for $ 84.15 when you enter promo code BONUS15a savings of $ 213.85. This stylish and spacious handbag features gold hardware, multiple pockets and a removable shoulder strap.
Meanwhile, if your heart is fixed on a nice shoulder strap, consider the Michael Michael Kors Lita Medium Two-Tone Logo Crossbody Bag. This premium style features logo print canvas, chain top handle, adjustable shoulder strap and interior slip pockets. Typically priced at $ 378, you can take this chic wallet home for just $ 109.65. now when you enter the promo code BONUS15 at checkout a reduction of $ 268.35.
With this Michael Kors sale you can buy everything from fashion walletsand tote atshoulder strapsandhand bags with epic savings. Shop our top picks below to get the best fashion deals right now.
Best Sale Michael Kors Best Sale Ever Deals
