Paul O’Grady reveals why he’ll never appear as Lily Savage again





Paul O’Grady never wants to dress as Lily Savage again.



Image: JMSernational / Getty Images





The 66-year-old TV personality says there is “not enough money on earth” to make her want to dress up as her alter ego. Paul O’Grady insisted that there is “not enough money in the world” for it to be wild lily again. The 66-year-old presenter rose to fame as an outspoken dragster alter ego, but he recently admitted he couldn’t “be bothered” about having to dress in his elaborate outfits. “There isn’t enough money on earth to drag me along,” he told the Sunday Mirror newspaper. God no. It always has been, why aren’t you Lily Savage anymore? Well, because I’m too old. And two, I couldn’t be bothered. At the time, I liked him a lot, but I have moved on. Even in panto, I wouldn’t want that. READ MORE: Poll reveals Britons’ favorite Christmas meals of all time The Liverpool personality donated one of Lily’s wigs to the V&A Museum in London for a costume show and he is amazed at the efforts he made to disguise himself as her. He said to the store: I went up to my loft and found it. It was so heavy and I thought, how did I glue it on and put all that makeup on? You just think Ugh! But even without Lily, Paul doesn’t think his streak is missing on TV because it’s become such a “trend” and he expects it to spread to the general public, even in places where people probably don’t expect it. He said: A lot of men like to dress in drag these guys from the rugby club. You watch their behavior and you think, Oh my God. Right now, that’s the current trend. Well, get some drag queen to read the news before much longer. “ He added: Question time will be hosted by a drag queen. It would brighten things up. READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson cuts thumb in kitchen accident

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiox.co.uk/news/tv-film/paul-o-grady-never-dress-lily-savage-again/

