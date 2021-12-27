Metaverse Decentraland Platform Gears Up For First Fashion Week As Digital Clothing Takes Large Businesses | Currency News | Financial and business news





(Decentraland / UNXD promotional video). Decentraland / UNXD promotional video Decentraland will hold its first Fashion Week in March 2022 as the virtual clothing business heats up.

The metaverse platform is teaming up with UNXD, which recently hosted Dolce & Gabbana’s first NFT clothing collection.

A virtual lot in the fashion district of Decentraland was recently sold for $ 2.4 million.

Sign up for our daily newsletter here, 10 things before the opening bell. Fashion is shaping up to be a key business area in the potentially $ 1 trillion per year metaverse, and Decentraland will expand its participation in the market by hosting its first Fashion Week. The metaverse platform in March will host four days of parades and immersive experiences with UNXD, a luxury marketplace built on the Polygon blockchain network. “Have your collections ready! »Decentraland said in a Sunday post on Twitter calling on designers, brands and fashionistas to prepare for the event scheduled for March 24-27, 2022. The metaverse refers to online 3D virtual environments where people represented by avatars can play games, work and socialize, as well as buy and trade crypto assets. Cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale said last month that the metaverse has the potential to become a $ 1,000 billion annual revenue opportunity. But all of these metaverse avatars need virtual clothing, which is fast becoming a hot industry. Fashion brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Balenciaga and Ralph Lauren have made forays into the metaverse. UNXD hosted Dolce & Gabbana’s first NFT clothing collection, and the Collezione Genesi group of nine non-fungible tokens designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana sold for $ 5.7 million in September. Ralph Lauren and Gucci’s digital clothing has been featured on avatars in separate partnerships with the Zepeto avatar app, Asia’s largest virtual fashion platform with nearly a quarter of a billion users , according to the BBC. Meanwhile, Decentraland’s booming fashion district has gained attention in recent weeks after a company paid the equivalent of $ 2.4 million in cryptocurrency to purchase virtual packages there. “We think shopping for Fashion District is like shopping on Fifth Avenue in the 1800s or creating Rodeo Drive,” Lorne Sugarman, CEO of Metaverse Group, told Insider of the his company’s agreement in November.

