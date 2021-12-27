Fashion
A Gender Gap: Why Do Men Still Dominate the Fashion World?
Despite its reputation as a woman-focused industry, a new study finds fashion is still led by men. The study, titled The Glass Runway, was compiled by the CFDA andCharmwith the aim of understanding and addressing the gender equality gap in fashion, and explores the impact of gender on the careers of men and women.
Women are the primary consumers of fashion, spending an average of $ 125,000 on clothing over their lifetime, but the majority of people in the fashion industry identify as men.
Over 85% of top fashion school graduates are women, and one in six people employed by the fashion industry globally identify as female, but only around 14% of the top 50 fashion brands are led by women. More women than men graduate in fashion, but instead of giving them a competitive edge to move up the industry ladder, women still mostly run workshops and design studios as opposed to the houses themselves. , but it is not for lack of ambition or qualification.
Fashion remains a male-dominated business, in which women spend 226% more than their male counterparts, but men still hold the majority of power when it comes to running the fashion houses. The gap between qualified women and those considered for managerial positions stems from a gender bias. According to one study, “HR managers interviewed admitted that they prioritize male applicants over female applicants when interviewing for managerial positions and single women and older women over married women of childbearing age. , given that candidates are comparably qualified.
Discrimination based on sex runs deep in all the countries in which clothing is currently made. Women are frequently victims of verbal and physical abuse and sexual harassment. They also work for fear of being assaulted or raped when they come home from work late at night.
