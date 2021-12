Gucci and The North Face once again make the magic of outdoor fashion

Photo: Durimel / Courtesy of Gucci Gucci and The North Face have once again brought their creative forces together so that winter isn’t totally rubbish. The brands, which logged in for the first time last year, are about to release a second collection just in time to replenish our sorely exhausted reserves of patience and determination. But first, there’s a dreamy new campaign set in the ethereal landscapes of Iceland – a collaboration between Gucci’s Alessandro Michele and the French photographic duo (and twins) Jalan and Jibril Durimel – which sees the intrepid explorers of Gucci x The North Face pose with awe-inspiring glaciers and rolling green hills, highlighting both the breathtaking qualities of nature and great co-branding. The second collection includes ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage and footwear, including hiking boots and versatile backpacks. Unlike what you would find in traditional outdoor shopping, the retro-inspired pieces take on bold colors and full-monogrammed elements of The North Face’s iconic ’90s outfit and the Gucci archives. Highlights include bold patterned puffy waistcoats and floral embroidered knits, plus a plush-trimmed mule style that’s one of the best wishlists. A range of practical accessories, such as a belt bag and bottle holder, come in fun prints that double as exclamation points for the already loud winter uniforms. Prices start at $ 230 and go up to $ 3,400. Photo: Durimel / Courtesy of Gucci The second chapter of the collaboration between Gucci and The North Face promotes conscious manufacturing using ECONYLE regenerated nylon and down insulation which, according to a press release, is certified to the Responsible Down Standard by Control Union; packaging emphasizes this environmentally conscious ethic by using paper and cardboard from sustainably managed forest sources. You can purchase a limited selection of pieces from the Gucci x The North Face collaboration at The Gucci website now and in select Gucci stores and The North Face flagships in New York, Tokyo, Beijing and Shanghai. To access the full line of logo-embellished adventure clothing, you’ll need to visit themed pop-ups slated for mid-January at Gucci stores on 5th Avenue, Aspen, Chicago, and Toronto. See each piece from the collection in the gallery below. Please Note: Occasionally we use affiliate links on our site. It does not affect our editorial decision making. Never miss the latest news from the fashion industry. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fashionista.com/2021/12/gucci-north-face-second-collaboration-collection The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos