The Outer Banks Voice – Wrestling bridesmaids take center stage in Theater of Dares, five women wearing same dresses





Wrestling bridesmaids take center stage in the Théâtre de l’Ose, five women wearing the same dress By Outer Banks Voice on December 27, 2021 Ose Theater Theater of Dare, community theater for the Outer Banks, with the Dare County Arts Council (DCAC) will present Five women wearing the same dress, a 1993 comedy by Alan Ball. Sponsored by Bayside Body Shop, the piece will open on Thursday, January 6. PLEASE NOTE :This production contains explicit content which is not recommended for children. The Old Courthouse is a great place for a room like this, says Stuart Parks, Chairman of the Board of TOD. But places are limited. Membership holders will be contacted to reserve their seats, and we expect the remaining seats to sell out quickly. Our last show,Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, in fact full even before the show opens a first for us! Tickets cost $ 10 and can be purchased starting Monday, December 27 by visiting theatreofdareobx.com . The production will take place at the DCAC (former courthouse), 300 Queen Elizabeth Avenue in Manteo on January 6, 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. and on January 9 and 16 at 2:00 p.m. I saw this show a few years ago and immediately decided I wanted to direct it, says Evan Tillett, show director and board member. This cast has been so fun to work with, and I can’t wait for everyone to see them in action. The story takes place in an upstairs bedroom where five very different bridesmaids hide together, trying to escape a bride’s ostentatious wedding reception that they quickly realize that none of them they really don’t like it. These five identically dressed women talk, laugh, argue, cry, console each other and gradually become friends. Theater of Dare continues to observe pandemic protocols, so the public will be required to wear masks. As noted earlier, this piece has a lot of adult content and may not be suitable for children.

