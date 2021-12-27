I found my personal style at 30





Last year I turned 30, just weeks after New York City shut down completely due to a city-wide lockdown. As I entered my third decade in unprecedented times, when the city had become haunted by the sounds of sirens, I was consumed with thoughts of the preciousness of life and how the past 20 years had been subjected to judgment and examination. others. It was also the year that I married someone I loved, outside of my culture and of my choosing. I became one of the first women in my family to do so, and in doing so I lost the weight of generations of expectations and confronted many of my fears. Turning 30 under these circumstances was the start of my unlearning the shame and guilt of taking pleasure in the way I dressed and the way I led my life. For more than half of my life, my body and the way I have decorated it have been used to please and be seen as acceptable to others. What I didn’t realize was that the shame I felt was not my own, but rather that of insecure adults and unhappy peers who used me to feel good about myself. their own repression, self-induced or otherwise. Coming into my thirties was the most enlightening experience of my life. Over the past year and a half, I have given myself permission to be seen. Whereas before I dressed in an inhibited fashion, never fully enjoying the extent of fun that fashion has to offer, I now begin to take up space, express unabashed joy and honor my body in the way i dress. In some ways it’s a throwback to my childhood ideas about personal style, wanting to look different and a little unusual. Now when I shop and wear clothes I look for pieces that can tell their own story but also fit in perfectly with mine, like a missing puzzle piece. Used designer and unique and unique pieces are treasures for me, not only to stand the test of time but also because of their accessibility, forging a reality for the girl who once only dreamed of what she saw in fashion magazines. . One of those pieces is a second-hand green and gray quilted Prada coat that should belong to a museum. It’s like armor when I put it on, but also in it I feel like myself the most. Every time I wear this coat it provokes a conversation with a stranger who can remember that he paraded almost 15 years ago or who is wowed by the skill involved in creating it or by that brilliant shade of green. . This is what I love most about fashion: its ability to spark connection and communicate a culture, feeling or thought without using words and only through its form. The author in his Prada coat. If you’re of the opinion that fashion is a means of expression, like me, adopting my personal style in my 30s reflected an entry in me: it’s wearing a lime green silk satin cape dress to walk around and working out a crisp and expansive Chopova Lowena skirt of my teenage punk dreams. Bold, cheerful and not always practical like the start of this decade. A year ago, I got married in a bright red saree, a color that is not unusual for many South Asian brides, but one that I never imagined for myself. It was not an attempt to revive the tradition but rather to give me finally color, the beginning of an era lived in my way. VogueFavorites

