Adamari Lpez wore a red dress for Christmas, she looked divine – CVBJ





Adamari López wore a spectacular red dress for Christmas | Instagram For millions of people, the Christmas It is one of the most anticipated dates of the year, being one of the last parties that everyone takes the opportunity to look spectacular, which Adamari López has achieved with an impressive Red dress. Precisely these types of tones are used by everyone to celebrate Christmas, red white and even gold are constant at this time. When a celebrity such as she is Adamari lopez surprises with something new in terms of wardrobe, some of her fans immediately start to take it as a reference for their own outfits. You may be interested in: Octavio Ocaña, a poem he recited left many speechless Despite the fact that this gorgeous and above all flirtatious dress was something simple, it really enhanced her beauty, it came just above her knee and had two details that more than one young lady might have also wanted her to have. wear over his clothes. Adamari López showed off her beauty for Christmas with an adorable red dress | Instagram adamarilopez It was a cut just across her leg and neck, but covered in a fabric that appeared to be a mesh also in red with a few highlights that were immediately obvious. The design was quite simple and sleeveless, but with these details it gave it an elegant and sophisticated touch, Adamari also wore a red Christmas hat which made her very alluring. The flirtatious host of the morning show Un Nuevo Día and also an actress in some Mexican soap operas, posed in front of a magnificent Christmas tree, precisely during one of the shows of the program, as can be seen in the background. He shared this post through his Instagram stories two days ago, as for his feed he shared some photos and videos with us next to his daughter Alaïa. How Adamari López celebrated his Christmas The pretty TV star and host Adamari lopezShe decided to party alongside her little daughter Alaïa who as you know has a huge resemblance to her mother, is just as beautiful as her, her complexion and skin structure and her beautiful hazel eyes are identical. Through his Instagram he gave us some pictures of what his Christmas was like with his daughter, being at home with each other, they didn’t need anything else. There were those who had mentioned that Toni Costa would spend Christmas next to the two, possibly to be close to her daughter, despite this it was not seen in her posts that they were together as a family as they were there. ‘were once.

