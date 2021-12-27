35 glamorous evening dresses from Amazon

For a lot of people, it might be a long time since their last been to a party, so a lot of us might be in need of a wardrobe sprucing up! Luckily there is a huge selection of amazing dresses on Amazon, and I pretty much all looked at them mindlessly scrolling the internet lol. Here are 35 of the most glamorous dresses you can buy on Amazon for your next party!

Thanks for reading our favorite finds on the internet! FYI: We participate in affiliate programs and may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

This pretty Floral Long sleeve dress

Amazon You want something chic, sexy and pretty at the same time, this dress is a perfect choice. I like the contrast between red and navy blue; it’s a great color combo. To see on Amazon



Amazon I love tailored cuts Dresses and I find the asymmetry of this dress particularly flattering! I feel like this is a sexy little dress to wear for any type of late night party! To see on Amazon



Amazon If you like the dress above but shorter, this velvet dress is the choice for you! I love the square neck. The square neck doesn’t look great on all dresses, but it works for this one. To see on Amazon

This return to the ball Dress

Amazon I love this dress because it reminds me of my ball gown, especially the color! I’m such a sucker for midnight blue. And the steering wheel near the slit is also beautiful. To see on Amazon



Amazon For $ 17, this spaghetti strap dress totally worth it. Your budget is tight but you still want a sexy dress, go for this one! The best part is that it is available in a huge assortment of colors so you can choose exactly what you like. To see on Amazon



Amazon The mesh doesn’t always look eye-catching, but I actually think it complements this dress quite well. Something about it is both fun and stylish. Just be careful to wash that dress! To see on Amazon



Amazon We love a dress with a revealing cutout! If you are comfortable wearing dresses that expose the tummy and don’t get cold easily, this is a great dress to wear for your next event! Just be careful when you wash it that it doesn’t tear when opened. To see on Amazon

A casual Cocktail dress For simpler events

Amazon Sometimes you just need a reliable, pretty, comfortable dress like this in your wardrobe. It’s both very flattering but not boring either. Don’t forget to accentuate it with some accessories! To see on Amazon



Amazon I’m not great at excessive frills on a dress, but I have to admit this one succeeds. Even though the ruffles make me look a bit like a gift box, I think I would really wear this! To see on Amazon



Amazon You will definitely be the center of attention when wearing this dress. Seriously, I feel like I would go blind looking at the dazzling sparkles on this dress. It is such a bold statement of a dress. To see on Amazon



Amazon Are you looking for something simple that doesn’t stand out? A sweater dress could be a great choice for you! V neck makes this dress looking a little fancy even though it’s basically a long sweater lol. To see on Amazon



Amazon A simple glitter bodycon dress like this one goes a long way and can be combined with many accessories. I’m not great in gray but am surprised how beautiful this dress is in this color. To see on Amazon



Amazon This dress is very shiny with all the glitter without looking too tacky. Keep in mind that the gold version of this dress looks more like rose gold than the gold shown in the photo! To see on Amazon



Amazon I love backless dresses and the lace on the dress is so beautifully intricate. I know not many people will see this part of the dress, but just knowing it exists is enough for me to buy it haha. To see on Amazon



Amazon It’s a simple dress but the steering wheel on the strap is what gives it a bit more style. I think it’s super versatile and can be worn on a lot of occasions! Keep in mind that this dress is a bit large as well. To see on Amazon



Amazon If you are looking for a dress with a deep V-neck and high slit, this is the choice for you! This dress will shape your body very well and also be extremely comfortable to wear. My only problem with this dress is that I can see myself getting really cold in it. I get cold so easily. To see on Amazon



Amazon A orange dress I don’t really hate it? I have no words. It doesn’t look as good as it does. Can’t believe I’m adding this to my cart now. Someone stop me. To see on Amazon



Amazon The classic shape and color of this dress sits at the intersection of whimsy and formal and is a great choice for any ambiguous occasion. Ultimately, it’s a beautiful and safe wardrobe choice! To see on Amazon



Amazon If you want to relive your sweet 16th for a minute, this pink dress will do ! I mean, sometimes we just want to wear a dress that screams cuteness to the max. To see on Amazon



Amazon The embroidery on this dress is gorgeous and looks amazing in the green of the forest. The fit is super flattering, and despite the mermaid shape, it’s not that uncomfortable to walk in! To see on Amazon



Amazon This dress can be dressy or casual depending on the type of occasion. For some reason I could see this at a birthday party as well as a graduation party! Golden yellow is such a pretty color too! To see on Amazon



Amazon I don’t know why big ruffles on a dress look like giant bow ties sometimes, but I’m not complaining because they actually look pretty cool in their own way! The hot pink of this dress is sure to make the wearer the center of attention. To see on Amazon



Amazon I love the lace on this sleeveless dress and i never thought i would ever see a dress in that mint green and actually think she is really pretty. I almost feel like you could wear that to a wedding too, if you wanted to. To see on Amazon



Amazon I love the dramatic flair of this dress at. And, navy blue, bordering on black, is absolute perfection. I have never seen such a perfect shade of blue / black. My eyes are so confused and I love it. To see on Amazon



Amazon Mesh dresses can be a total hit or a complete failure, and this one did. I just think he has the perfect balance between cute and fun. I feel like I would feel so happy and cheerful to wear this dress! To see on Amazon



Amazon i feel like that dress brings so much drama to the table and everyone would be so stunned to see it. Okay, I don’t mean to be dramatic, but the snakeskin patterns are just very alluring and hard not to be hypnotized. To see on Amazon



Amazon Usually, white dresses reminds me of wedding dresses, so I usually don’t choose them, but this one doesn’t remind me of them. Like you could wear this to someone’s wedding and no one would blink (I think …) To see on Amazon



Amazon This dress is so regal with all of its glitter and the collar is the icing on the cake! Usually, dresses with a collar can be itchy, but this one is actually quite comfortable and can be worn for long periods of time without a problem. To see on Amazon



Amazon This dress is so eye-catching and unique. I would just LOVE it to come in purple because it would look so elegant and regal! I felt like dancing in the dress would be such a fun time with the tassels flying all over the place. To see on Amazon



Amazon I like this dress because you can wear it for brunch, party or just when watching tv shows with friends after a night out. I love how soft it is and sometimes I run my hands over it subconsciously. To see on Amazon