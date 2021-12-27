color, sequins and chic twinsets

Instead of dying out with the Covid-19 pandemic, the fashion trend of once a rigid dictatorship regarding what’s hot and not has now softened into a list of suggestions and ideas, to peruse at will rather like a box of chocolates.

With the multi-faceted lives we all lead today, the old one-idea-for-all mentality is no longer the best option, so replacing it with a more fluid, personal, and infinitely adjustable approach is. a much better way to reflect who we are on a daily basis.

Looking for a new glamorous look? Think sweatpants, accented with sparkling satin and killer high heels. Need a little pick-me-up to cheer up? Try a blast of color from head to toe. Or how about the days when you feel on top of the world? Then only sequins as day wear will do.

Rather than seeing trends as a hard set of rules, embrace them as ideas to pick up and rewrite however you see fit.

Here, we suggest the top 10 for the coming year based on the coveted runway looks for the coming season.

1. Sequins and metallics

Metallic reflections at Balenciaga.

Once the preserve of the holiday season, sequins and metallics have been promoted to wear all year round, and with good reason. The glorious full-length silver Balenciagas gown appears to have been battered in aluminum, while Rodarte adopted fringed metallic pearls that echo the roaring twenties. Bottega Veneta, meanwhile, opted for a dress covered in sequins, each the size of a coin.

2. Capes, curtains and trains

Loewe adds a train to a top and jeans look.

Undoubtedly a reaction to the work-from-home retreat to sweatpants and hoodies, 2022 should instead bring all kinds of theatrical drama back into our wardrobes, in the form of capes, curtains and trains. Dressed, like a top that falls into a train and is worn over pants, as at Loewe, or as a train at Fendi and Emilia Wickstead, or even as a cape over shorts, as seen at Valentino; these three cuts will give an air of splendor to any outfit.

3. Color wheel

Splashes of color at Brandon Maxwell.

For an explosion of pure joy, nothing beats bright colors, whether it’s head-to-toe pink like Molly Goddard’s, or unexpected combinations like Valentino’s, which mixes chocolate with blue and deep red, and Halpern who dresses ballet dancers in Mandarin. and pink. Brandon Maxwell, meanwhile, married emerald green with sherbet pink, showing that, for at least 2022, fortune favors the brave.

4. Whiter shade of pale

Cream white by Max Mara for spring / summer 2022.

Not a fan of color? No problem, because all white is intended to be a clothing palette cleaner. Hermes delivered it in a casual look of loose pants and a bomber jacket, while Peter Do went the other way, with a pinched seam. Issey Miyake offered her deconstructed as an asymmetrical dress, while Altuzarra gave her long coat and linen pants an almost wintery look in crisp white. A creamier version was seen at Max Mara as a simple dress and coat in buttermilk, while Chloe delivered something simpler, with a slub cropped top, coat and pants fringed with amulets, in parchment.

5. That there are scratches

A striped shirt becomes a dress in Raf Simons’ Spring / Summer 2022 collection.

Whether literal, vertical, horizontal, or herringbone, stripes are expected to be everywhere by 2022. Marni came up with both vertical and horizontal in one look as a top and bottom cheerfully clashing, while Raf Simons made a case for giant work shirts worn as a full dress with a 1990’s white collar and cuffs. Schiaparelli transformed the stripes of the deckchair into an elegant shirt dress, while JW Anderson opted for fitted dresses in chunky mesh with fringed hems. Fendi created striped evening looks, like a flowing diagonal kaftan dress, while Molly Goddard mixed it up for the day, with a horizontally striped tabard top and gathered skirt.

6. Maximize on the mini

Hermes offers an elegant braided leather mini skirt, with a matching top and coat.

The mini skirt is back, and now shorter than ever. At Miu Miu, it was so cropped that the pocket lining protruded past the hem, while at Missoni, it was reduced to a strip of shimmering fabric clinging to the hip bones. Hermès, meanwhile, kept it classy with a matching outfit consisting of an engraved leather skirt, top and coat.

7. Biker-chic jackets

The biker jacket is back, as evidenced by Simone Rocha’s Spring / Summer 2022 collection.

With the lingering obsession with everything retro, another relic of the 1990s returned the leather biker jacket. Once the jacket of choice for rest models, it is making a comeback with the supersize version of Simone Rocha. Alexander McQueen re-cut his jacket with denim, while Dolce Gabbana mixed a jacket with lace and a mini skirt.

8. Year 2000

Dolce & Gabbana revisits Y2K with a bra top and low-rider pants.

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and even J-Lo were huge fans of hipster pants and crop tops in 2000, as women around the world added sheer scarves, body chains, and, inexplicably, butterflies. Well, now it’s all back, mostly thanks to Dolce & Gabbana and Blumarine, who gave us a quick history lesson with low-rider pants and bra tops galore. Etro opted for loose, drawstring pants worn in a scarf arrangement as a bra, while Tom Ford made it glamorous, adding a bra top to green satin cargo pants hanging from the waistband. ankle, with high heels.

9. The masculine meets the feminine

Lace shorts with a blazer from Givenchy.

Perhaps the easiest trend to wear for 2022 is the masculine-feminine one, which blends the codes of both sexes into one look. In other words, mix something masculine, like a blazer, with something feminine, like a flowy skirt. Givenchy combined delicate lace shorts with a well-fitted jacket, while Anthony Vaccarello’s Saint Laurent kept it simple, stretching a tuxedo jacket into a dress. Worn with gloves (with heavy bracelets on the outside), it was simplicity itself. Victoria Beckham, meanwhile, delivered a perfectly cut men’s suit for women.

10. Game, set, match

A twin set with pink checks at Chanel.

The twinset is another big driver for 2022. Perhaps the ultimate in dress code, a matching jacket and skirt is both feminine and effortless. There is nothing depressed about this look either, as evidenced by Versace, who had a zipped lime green ensemble, while at Dior it was in chartreuse and worn with flat knee-length boots. Of course, the queen of the twinset is Chanel, where a jacket perfectly cut under the hips was paired with a flared and almost alluring mini A-line. In a pink check and with chain-lined pockets, it was the perfect punk-meet-princess outfit.

Update: December 27, 2021 10:47 a.m.