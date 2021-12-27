Molly wore Oscar de la Renta on her wedding day, bridesmaids wore Valentino









I can’t help but think of season 1 episode 1 where Molly questions if her broken pussy will ever get married. Fast forward to the series finale where our married bride marries the man who’s been right under her nose for the past two seasons. As the season finale took us through each friend’s birthday trip, we finally landed on Molly’s wedding day with the beau who captured her heart, Taurean, played by Leonard Robinson. Molly looked completely radiant in an Oscar de la Renta strapless dress. She associated the dress with a pair of clear lucite pumps. The timeless look perfectly captured the essence of Molly and her growth over 5 seasons. Stylist Shiona Turini gave us the details of the look via Instagram. In one post, she wrote: “Mollys Moment It’s a beautiful thing, to be a part of Mollys’ growth, evolution and happy ending. @Yvonneorji in @oscardelarenta for Molly’s big day photographed by @lelanief for @insecurehbo ” The wedding party looked amazing in various red Valentino dresses. Of course, my favorite would be Issa’s deep v-neck dress. This whole series was a fashion moment, but this particular scene showed the exuberance of black excellence. What do you think? Did you love Molly and her bridesmaids dresses? DO NOT MISS… The end of an era: 5 times insecurity was the revolutionary art our generation needed Precarious HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Sleek Monster We Love To Hate Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji and Jay Ellis bring style to the cover of Entertainment Weekly Yvonne Orjis’ new haircut is an ode to Black Lives Matter and we love it

