The Birkenstocks schlubby Boston clog, a style that perfectly describes 2021, is now a coveted fad

At Gravity Pope, an upscale boutique with outposts in Calgary and Toronto, one of the best-selling shoes of the year was a lumpen clog with a bean-like silhouette. Whenever new inventory came in, it sold out immediately, says Matthew Ray, a Gravity Pope buyer. Although the shoe, the Birkenstock Boston Slide, debuted in 1977, Ray notes that sales of the shoe have been exceptional over the past year. We have a customer wish list on our website and every day I get at least 10 wish list emails regarding the arrival of more Bostons.

It looks like the shoe that defined 2021 as a year marred by inflation, exhaustion and seemingly universal desperation to be a flat shoe that wouldn’t look out of place on a 16th century Dutch farmer. According to the global fashion shopping platform Lyst, Birkenstock Boston clogs were one of the most sought-after items of the year, with searches up 229% from last year, receiving 36% of more pageviews in 2021 than their classic Arizona two-strap counterparts. . Google searches for Birkenstock Boston have increased 80 percent in Canada in the past 12 months. And the waiting list for those keen to acquire their own pair of bulky clogs is only growing. (Due to the supply chain issues associated with the pandemic, they’re also ridiculously hard to find.)

I feel like every guy I know is wearing them, says Jason Diamond, fashion and culture writer for GQ. Not only is the puffer shoe adored by menswear luminaries such as Cult Lifestyle Newsletter writer Jonah Weiner. Blackbird spy plane, and Chris Black from Since when podcast, they also graced the delicate hooves of model Kendall Jenner and YouTube personality Emma Chamberlain.

Although the Bostons have a schlubby exterior appearance their most notable feature is their large width, there is something slyly elegant about the shoe. Their unpretentious exterior gives any outfit an effortless patina, generating both envy and desire. Neel Subramian, a North Carolina-based doctor who runs a menswear Instagram account, said: “They give formal wear a more evil sensibility can worry about nonchalance without dropping the Mario Batali I’ve given up on the life or I canceled the vibrations of Crocs.

While the Birkenstock brand managed to shed its dirty hippie reputation after a well-timed collaboration with designer Rick Owens in 2016, the Boston clog has remained the ugly stepsister until now. Twenty years ago they were likely to be paired with cabin socks, Roots sweatpants, and a Hollister shirt, but today’s Boston wearers are more likely to pair them with pants. elegant city dresses or voluminous dresses.

Montreal-based Altitude Sports buyer Claudia Inkel says demand for the Bostons was particularly strong in the second half of the year with no signs of slowing down. In June, Jil Sander reinvented the Bostons in a slightly more streamlined form with an added heel strap, while streetwear label Stussy launched its own corduroy version of the clog in August. Designers such as JW Anderson, Brother Vellies and Isabel Marant all offer their own luxury replicas, often for more than triple the price of the original shoe.

Toronto-based voiceover director Katie Corbridge bought her first pair of Bostons in November, after mulling over the decision all summer. She admits the style has already sparked a reaction of visceral disgust, but her stance on the slipper softened after spotting them on stark minimalist influencers like Lizzy Hadfield, Brittany Bathgate and Anna Newton. There is something so easy about wearing really stylish pants and a nice coat and then putting on comfy shoes, she says. I’m ashamed to admit it, but I have been heavily influenced.

Ailsa Ross, a writer from Jasper, Alta., Bought her Bostons during the Dome of Heat that swept through western Canada in July. She was drawn to them because they looked like the kind of shoes a heroine in a Tolstoy novel would wear. They remind me of capable women, roaming the fields and milking animals and wearing headscarves, she said.

Diamond confirms that there is an element of cosplay that stimulates the current thirst for casual footwear in general. The more a shoe has no place in our culture, the more it is coveted, and the Boston meets this need. Right now, we were at a point where everyone wants to imagine themselves elsewhere, he says.

Whatever the reason for their inexplicable popularity, it looks like Birkenstock Boston clogs are here to stay. They are slobbery yet stylish, wacky yet laid back and seem to be the one piece all style tribes, from slow fashion lovers to hypebeasts, can agree on. The Bostons are an emblem of the individualistic and increasingly chaotic approach to personal style that more and more people are adopting.

