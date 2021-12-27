MANA Crypto News: Decentraland struts on Metaverse Fashion Week shots





The Metaverse is still a very new and unusual space for many people. Only those at the cutting edge of technology are deeply rooted in virtual reality (VR) technology, especially platforms designed specifically for social media. But as time goes on, more and more people will be exposed to the Metaverse and its many offerings. Decentraland (CCC: MANA-USD ) is a network that is leading the charge towards a future powered by virtual reality, and it does so with many new firsts for space. The latest MANA crypto news shows the network is pushing fashion further into the fold. Source: Lichi / Shutterstock.com In a world built for self-expression, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) representing clothing, accessories and other goods are ubiquitous. Auction house Sotheby’s is headquartered in Decentraland and seeks to put fine art in the hands of users. Music festivals have also become a reality for the space, seeing Decentraland host the very first one with a show titled by Deadmau5. Fashion is not new to the metaverse. In fact, it’s one of the top interests in space. The emphasis on self-expression makes it a natural fit. This allows many fashion brands and enthusiasts to engage with the metaverse in a constructive way. Thus, many projects focused on digital fashion have emerged. Dolce & Gabbana sold a collection of NFT in October for $ 6 million. Meanwhile, networks like Boson protocol (CCC:BOSON-USD) allow users to purchase unique fashion tokens linked to real assets that they can trade for. MANA Crypto News: Fashion Week is coming to Decentraland Decentraland is obviously very keen on continuing this relationship between the metaverse and the fashion world, judging by the latest crypto MANA news. Indeed, the network will be host of the very first metaverse fashion show on its platform in early 2022. The fashion show will take place at the end of March, by Decentraland’s announcement. The aptly named Metaverse Fashion Week will see users showcase exclusive NFT fashion on a VR track. According to the tweet, the event will also feature afterparties and opportunities to shop for fashion NFTs. Calling all designers, brands and fashionistas.

Decentral and x @UNXD_NFT presents Metaverse Fashion Week.

A week of parades, pop-up shops, afters and immersive experiences from March 24 to 27, 2022

prepare your collections! pic.twitter.com/BXkpAV1TOJ – Décentraland (@decentraland) December 26, 2021 The Fashion Week event is part of a collaboration between Decentraland and UNXD. Built on the Polygon (CCC: MATIC-USD ) ecosystem, UNXD is a fashion-driven blockchain marketplace. It catches the attention of investors after hosting Dolce & Gabbana’s NFT collection on its platform. All of that chatter about Decentraland’s incoming fashion event is doing well to strengthen the token today. Indeed, MANA recorded a gain of 4% this morning. In addition, the announcement increased the volume of exchanges on the network. With over $ 900 million in MANA trading hands today, the crypto boasts of a 16% increase in trading volume from yesterday. At the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not hold (directly or indirectly) any position in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author, subject to the publication guidelines of InvestorPlace.com.

