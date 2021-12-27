Liz Cambage leaves VERY little to the imagination in a racy cutout dress

She recently joined the adult entertainment platform OnlyFans.

And Australian basketball star Liz Cambage gave fans a glimpse of what’s behind her paywall as she shared steamy photos of herself dining with friends in Melbourne on Monday.

The footage, which appears to have been taken over the weekend, showed a scantily clad Liz, 30, smiling and posing with friends as they visited an upscale Japanese restaurant.

Liz left little to the imagination in a plunging, cutout gown that was held in place by metal hoops.

“Fancy edamame dip with my dolls,” the brunette captioned the story.

Adding a touch of glitter to her look, the sportswoman donned a shimmering padded headband and silver bracelet.

Cry ! She also shared images of herself pouting for the camera while in the restaurant’s bathroom.

It comes days after the WNBA star admitted she was previously “scared” to join OnlyFans, but was finally convinced after learning how much money she could make.

“All the other girls are on OnlyFans right now, all the influencers, so I thought I would,” she said.The sun heraldin November.

“I was so scared to do it. But my friends and family pushed me and told me not to worry about what people say people are going to love or hate you anyway.

The athlete, who announced she was joining the site in an Instagram Stories post last month, had previously mentioned in April that she was interested in joining the site.

“The amount of money I could make with OnlyFans is insane, what am I doing sitting here?” ” she said.

It comes after Liz was reprimanded for a heated clash with the Nigerian team in a pre-Olympic game.

The two-time Olympian and WNBA superstar was embroiled in a heated argument during an Opals warm-up game against Nigeria in Las Vegas in July.

Cambage – who ended up missing the Tokyo Olympics citing mental health issues – admitted in a video on social media “that there had been words exchanged” and “things got sour” between her and members of the opposing team.

A Basketball Australia investigation into Cambage’s pre-Games behavior ended with a formal reprimand but no suspension, and sheis free to continue playing for his country.

Announcing her retirement from the Opals team in July, Cambage wished her Opals teammates “good luck” but said she needed to take care of her mental health.

In September, Cambage also tested positive for Covid-19 and isolated himself but showed only minor symptoms.