There are many ways to describe our times. This is the information age, early idiocracy, the rise of authoritarians, etc., etc., etc.

We won’t know the truth until the age is gone. But for me, we live in the age of anxiety. Americans receive approximately 20 million prescriptions for anti-anxiety drugs each year, and while Americans said this year As our concerns on a multitude of topics have receded from historic highs in 2020, we are much, much more worried about the recent past. Many of these worries are intensely personal, but others are dislocated social or political concerns experienced as personal anxiety. And this is not good.

There is so much anger in our culture today, and you can’t hate something that you aren’t afraid of. We are an angry people because we are an anxious people. Politicians, popular culture, the news media and leaders of major institutions are speaking in anxious language long before the onset of our receding pandemic. It wouldn’t be so strange if it weren’t for the fact that things are so much better here and now than they have been for most of human existence: freer, richer, more safer, cleaner and easier. Yet, one way or another, infinitely problematic and anxiety-provoking.

There are many reasons for this lag. But some of it is surely the result of media over-consumption of the panicked pulp produced to get high in order to retain an audience in a fragmented market. All day, every day, you are presented with an unlimited range of serious concerns that you can hardly do anything about.

How much should you be worried about, for example, banana mushroom? History has been rife for the past few years, but in case you missed it, the banana species that makes up almost all of human consumption, the Cavendish, is gravely endangered. This is the same mushroom that slaughtered the previous banana, um, good. This time around it could be more serious due to overdependence on a species. The end of the banana as we know it is a real possibility.

If you live in Ecuador, the world’s largest exporter of bananas, you may not be able to help but worry about the Fusarium fungus. Certainly if you are one of the the officials out there looking for funky bananas, you should probably be rightly concerned about something that could affect 20 percent of your country’s workforce.

What if you lived in America? If you work in Chiquita, Dole or Del Monte, serious concerns are deserved. The same is true if you work at the Ministry of Agriculture. You get paid to worry about foreign fungi. But how worried should the other 330 million of us be about rotting bananas?

Should we be more worried than we were about the beehive collapse ten years ago? This panic proven lost, but has helped start countless backyard beekeepers. Now there is a danger that the influx of imported European bees to domestic hives will better crowd out native pollinators like the all-American bumblebee. So maybe we should be concerned about it instead. But how much compared to the banana blight?

Maybe you are a runner who needs bananas for leg cramps. Maybe you’ve got a kid new to solid foods that basically feeds on a bunch of bananas and little star-shaped puffs of rice. Maybe you have reservations at Brennans. Let’s just say you love bananas enough to worry about disturbance. Fine. But at what cost for the other worries you already have?

Will bananxiety take you away from your worries about space debris? the collapse of seagrass beds Does it kill manatees in Florida? Inequality of cryptocurrency wealth? the sun cooling? The return of the capes in male fashion? These are all bad things, some maybe even worse than living in a banana burn world. But if you see the banana problem as part of something bigger, climate change, the exploitation of workers in poor countries, world trade, etc., you can probably give way to some concern.

But what about your real fears? Big things beyond your control: the corrosion of our system of government, the environment, the economy, etc. The big things in your own life: your relationships, your career, your diet, that weird bump or bump that you noticed, your kids, your parents. Banana mushroom cannot compete with these things because they really are your responsibility.

You don’t want to be oblivious, however, so maybe just put it in the stimulus-response anxiety pile. Anytime you see the banana bin in the front of the produce section or look at a Minions movie with your kids, you can tick the boxes: you know what’s wrong and you care. And there, the banana mushroom can, um again, to rot as well as human cloaks, space junk, solar minimum, algae, inefficient pollinators, and the Bitcoin divide. Like a stack of unanswered mail, the possibility of a banana panic may take its turn to rob you of some peace of mind.

Racking up worrying unpaid bills creates problems for us personally, yes. But it is also behind our nations a serious problem of collective action. An obsessive preoccupation with problems for the most part beyond our control can prevent us from acting on the ordinary and important work that institutions are supposed to do. If the spending bill is truly a dying planet’s last hope, then we can’t have the right conversation about how much to spend and for how long. Excessive anxiety also distracts us. If you are doing a forensic audit looking for mitts, you cannot do your job as a government official. Exaggerated, dislocated, even sincere anxieties keep us away from our real work.

Then there is the burnout. At a time when all is a crisis, then nothing is really a crisis. How many exaggerated panics do we expect from Americans before we come to the rational conclusion that the news media, their political addicted peers, and institutional leaders have lost perspective? The Boy Who Cried Wolf is clogging your Facebook feed with memes about global warming or vaccines and is howling on TV at deadly hornets. The next step is to pop a Xanax and log out.

We constantly hear about the need to raise awareness, but in an age of anxiety, all of that awareness is crippling. We all do better to try and live our lives and drop bananas where they can.