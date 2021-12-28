Adam Sandler has been declared the Fashion Icon of 2021 by Vogue





Actor Adam Sandler is declared the Fashion Icon of 2021 by Vogue, citing his relaxed “schlub” style of loose XXL clothing as Pandemic Sandlercore

Adam sandler was named Vogue’s fashion icon for 2021. Sandler is the comedian and actor who has become a household name over the past few decades, known for his youthful sense of humor and comedic antics on film albums, television and comedy. Sandler appeared on SNL early in his career, then quickly moved on to film projects such as Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, and The wedding singer, eventually becoming a box office powerhouse, creating a billion dollar industry from its name. While Sandler has enjoyed huge success for his comedy roles and performances, the actor hasn’t appeared to be affected in a way that has changed his style. Sandler has often appeared as “everyone” in his films, portraying a straightforward and humble aloof type who is not championed by his looks or style, but rather by his character, humor and charm. However, these characters translate to Sandler’s actual appearance the same way, as the actor is known to present himself in the same way, as the paparazzi frequently document, especially in 2021. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Why Only One Adam Sandler Netflix Movie Gets A Sequel Now it looks like Sandler’s style has become in vogue by none other than Vogue Magazine, who said the actor was the fashion icon of 2021. The venue said Sandler’s style was “Sandlercore,” aka the “schlub” look, which focuses on XXL shorts and t-shirts that prioritize comfort over style. Sandler’s outfit picks were the top Google fashion trend for 2021, beating Harry Styles, Lizzo and Britney Spears among others. His style even inspired the trend to become emulated by influencers and TikTokers, as well as fashion designers, some of whom now make t-shirts and shorts with Sandler’s face in mind.



Sandler signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in 2014, a move unprecedented at the time, which would see his future films debut on the streaming platform rather than in theaters. In a move that seemed almost preventative against a pandemic, Sandler’s deal was ahead of its time in gauging the future of how the public would seek their entertainment. As his theatrical numbers appeared to be dwindling, Sandler decided to appeal to his fans rather than the entire world, which has so far been a big hit for the actor, who has produced six films for Netflix since conclusion of the agreement and recently. extended the deal to make four more films, including a sequel to Murder Mystery with Jennifer Aniston, expected in 2022.

It may sound like an ironic joke to imagine Sandler as a fashion icon, but like so many things, the pandemic has changed the perception of what was commonly thought of as the norm. As more and more people have started to work from home and refine their perspective to focus on what’s really important, it’s no surprise that opting for comfort over style (or rather, the comfort like style) has become a new trend, led by Adam sandler, everybody. What’s even more compelling about Vogue’s fashion icon statement is that Sandler, as evidenced by his sartorial choices, probably didn’t even try to earn such esteem.

Next: Every Adam Sandler & Drew Barrymore Movie, Ranked Worst To Best Source: Vogue No Way Home Made Green Goblin Worse Than Thanos

