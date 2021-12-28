Janhvi Kapoors’ nude Prabal Gurung dress is knitted, sexy and on our winter wishlist | VOGUE India





Love it or hate it, winter rhymes with knitting. But if you think oversized sweaters and predictable cardigans just aren’t up to your dress speed, there’s another cozy winter staple that has become an It-girls favorite knit dress. This raised cold-weather essential also seems to be Janhvi Kapoor’s answer to midwinter wardrobe fatigue. The actor, who was in Saudi Arabia earlier in December 2021, took advantage of the freezing Gulf climate in a nude-colored knit dress. Did you miss seeing this outfit? Coming up, we’re giving you a full download on her winter-hardy look. Janhvi Kapoor wore Victorian-style earrings with her bodycon on The statement ensemble, by Prabal Gurung, featured a fitted silhouette (a longtime favorite style of Janvhi Kapoor), long sleeves and floor length. The top featured a dog’s ear collar, keyhole details, and a gem-encrusted brooch at its center. At the waist, there were corsetry gathers, which tightened the dress for a sculpting effect and also added an element of interest to the otherwise neutral dress. Straight out of the studio of Nepalese-American designers in New York, the nude bodycon speaks to Dhadak actors of a romantic and feminine aesthetic. But she made sure to complement it with her signature beauty look, a sleek brushing, completed with a dew base, a touch of copper eyeshadow, a soft-contoured face, and a brick red lip. We couldn’t help but tag her choice of Victorian-style earrings by Amrapali Jewels to accessorize her look. Your 101 on the style of a knit dress like Janhvi Kapoors A knitted dress, like the Janhvi Kapoors Prabal Gurung number, will do double duty. This will help keep you warm and you can enjoy the easy glamor of a knit dress anywhere from the comforts of your own home to effortless after-work drinks. It’s a piece that marks an elegant shift towards relaxed knits, while helping you eliminate the need to over-accessorize. At most, you will need to think about your shoes, a pair of heels or over the knee boots will make them ready to party. This sweater extension will not only help you stay warm, but also take you anywhere from the office to after-work drinks effortlessly. This wardrobe essential can be paired with stockings if the weather is really cool, or over the knee boots if you want to get it ready for the party. The details, from the beautiful color to the flattering silhouette of the curves, are what make this a garment that you will wear over and over again. There’s no better time to grab a practical dress for the months to come, and this season there are a few truly stellar options to choose from. Check out our edition below. Similar looks you might like



