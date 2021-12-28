Prajje Oscar Jean-Bapiste seeks to educate and seduce with fashion

Sometimes the fashion designers of Project Runway will open the door for a conversation that needs to happen. With Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste, his designs were more than just a fashion moment. It was an invitation to explore history and culture in greater depth.

While Prajje may have stumbled upon the avant-garde challenge, some people believed he could have walked away with the crown of fashion. Prajje has a unique ability to weave the history, culture, and modern looks that have had people talking long after the show.

Recently, Prajje spoke with Culturess about her time on Project Runway, Haiti’s connection to fashion and the future of her brand. If there was a time when he brought up fashion as a way to escape, that feeling seems to have evolved a bit.

Specifically, Prajje said: “For me it was diving into this almost magical space where I could escape my troubles. I think fashion for some maybe makes a safe place.

Even though there is a safe place, Prajje’s designs on Project Runway were far from being safe. From her exquisite painting to her ability to tell a story, there are many looks that have given people the fashion moment they dream of.

Asked about fashion as an art, Prajje’s straightforward response was quite revealing. He said: “I think over the years for some the art of fashion has died, it’s important to keep that reminder, that fashion is art. Once you take the art out of it, to me it’s almost like you’re just making fabric without a soul. “

Prajje Oscar Jean-Bapiste explains the influence of Haiti on fashion.

As seen in many looks of Prajje as well as in his comments on Project track, his Haitian origin is woven into everything he does. In some ways, Prajje thinks there are a lot of things people are doing in Haiti. Whether it is the country’s contribution to society or its influence on fashion.

Prajje said: “Chambray dresses, for example, with ruffled sleeves, detailed embroidery, is a design dear to Haiti, they are called Carabella. as well as things such as straw bags to wrap the head. Headwear was worn to celebrate culture through the use of unique patterns, fabrics and colors. In slavery, women were forced to wear headgear so as not to tempt their slave masters with their “exotic hair”.

Additionally, Prajje shared that Haiti was “once the fashion destination in the Caribbean”. And explained that “Sir Harry Hamilton Johnston wrote after a trip to Haiti in the early 1900s, in his book The nigger in the new world (1910) on his observations of fashions in Haiti: (and shared this quote)

“As for the dress of the two hundred thousand educated, although less exotic than it was, it is still, as in Liberia, a cult of the hat and the frock coat. In the streets of Port-au-Prince and Monrovia alike in a 95 degree shade and something below boiling point in the city, you can see Haitian statesmen frolicking in black silk hats. a height and a prodigious brilliance with frock coats up to the knees and wearing lemon kid gloves The peasants show originality in their taste and a real sense of correctness in their costume The literati in their passionate admiration from France don’t even dress like the very sane French colonists of the French West Indies or Africa but wear what they believe to be the latest Paris fashions.

This ability to appreciate the history of fashion gives Prajje the ability to educate but to seduce. While others can take inspiration from the parades, the ability to incorporate historical context and appreciation into the conversation is vital in moving the conversation forward.

Prajje Oscar Jean-Bapiste sparks a conversation with her choice of color.

As fashion trends evolve, Prajje has found a way to bring her culture to the conversation. Often, through his use of bright colors and curious combinations, this willingness to be bold sets him apart.

Frankly, Prajje said, “I think my ability to master color sets me apart, I’m bold and very adventurous when it comes to mixing colors and prints that probably wouldn’t work. I believe that more and more people are converting to colors, we live in such depressing times, I don’t see why no one would surround themselves with colors… Colors bring joy, especially on dark days. I had a horrible morning, the morning of the floral challenge, but once I entered the labor room and saw all the flowers there, my mood instantly changed.

These statements seem to be at the heart of what fashion can do for people. It is more than just a blanket for necessity. This has an impact not only on the person wearing the clothes, but also on the people around them.

As people leave the sofa, many people are looking to find fashion choices that stand out. For Prajje, he seems to believe that there is a balance. People who want to wear everything in their wardrobe that they couldn’t wear all year round. We also have people from the pandemic who are now more aware of their spending and more subtle in their fashion choices. “

Thinking back to his time on Project Runway, he said he was very proud of “my 1804 look and my gloves and the avant-garde.” But, he regrets the show.

Prajje said, “I would really like to redo my haunted house look. since we are talking about redemption… I would also like to have the opportunity to make Dariana, my latest model, a real dress with real fabric. Not having the opportunity to dress Dariana in real clothes is my biggest regret of the show… I know how to make clothes FOR EVERYONE, and I couldn’t adapt! It really bothered me.

Having gained many fans thanks to his appearance on Project Runway, the future looks bright for the talented designer. Before parading, he has a personal goal and shared: “I’m back to being the father of my little girl. I still have to master this.

For 2022, Prajje said: “As far as the brand is concerned, I’m going to use those 15 minutes of fame and build my brand. Take reviews from the judges and apply them wherever I see fit. Dress as many celebrities as possible, new products , open my studio (now open), work on a new collection for September Really take control of my fashion career, I guess you can call it a Prince Prajje fashion industry takeover… c ‘is the next step for Prajje Oscar. ”

And, since it takes a village to reach the peak of success, Prajje shared, “I would like to say thank you to my parents, mom and dad for being the best parent they can be to me, and to the yard. you guys have been my strength before and especially during this pandemic. ”

For anyone who missed all of Prajje Oscar Jean-Baptiste’s creations from Season 19 of Project Runway, the episodes can be streamed on Peacock. New episodes air on Bravo Thursday night at 9 p.m. EST.