Mustache is in fashion: why more and more men are choosing it

The years, the fashions and the looks go by and the mustache always comes back

Salvador Dal, in addition to being a sensational artist, is perhaps one of the the first and most famous mustache influencers in recent history. Dal used to say that he had grown it as a result of his decision not to smoke and that he wore several fake mustaches in his snuffbox, so he offered them in the same way others suggested. a cigarette. For Dal, the mustache was an essential part of his image. as an artist, it was also an exercise in extravagance that helped to confuse and in a way provoke.

Who has not seen a photo of the artist with that thin mustache which, with wax and oil, gave him almost sculptural shapes. Dal’s case may be just one example of how this hairs that grow in the area of ​​the face between the lower edge of the nose and the upper lip, he knew how to be a symbol according to the moment and the society where he is located.

The mustache throughout history has been considered a representation of virility and virility, but it is also revealing of class and wisdom, authority or power.

Today, this shave which has one of its oldest representations in the butler Keti, who lived for the 6th dynasty of ancient Egypt (third millennium BC)This is once again a trend for those who dare to leave it completely alone, with little or no beard around. Fashionable centuries ago in the armies of many nations, and with a wide variety of styles, There are several men who choose it almost as a mark of their personality and in a certain way of those who seek to transgress.

If it is a transgression, you will have to ask the artist Frida Kahlo, who painted himself with a mustache and eyebrow, this image being used by some surrealists in the arts.

Undoubtedly, the 60s and 70s were the glory years for him mustache. If there is a common mention to make, it corresponds to the hipsters of the 2000s, who flaunted the jumpsuit with chunky glasses and modern haircuts.

“The mustache is not that it’s a trend again, never ceased to be a trend“ , he says Infobae Adrian Centi, partner of The Barber Job. “We were two year old with a face maskTherefore, people stopped seeing a mustache, a beard, or a smile. Now that people without masks show up, we are starting to see mustaches again. Today, mustaches are becoming all the rage according to those who use them. Lately, many celebrities such as Johnny Depp or Brad Pitt , they have grown a mustache and that makes people use or keep this type of fashion more. The mustache today has a very sought-after appearance in humans. Then growing a mustache involves a lot of manhood if you like Today it has the sense of being in fashion. Having a good mustache is not easy, and it is not easy. Therefore, it involves care, A technique to be able to have a good mustache , which is not a minor job, ”continues Centi.

Mustache types

Brad Pitt, one of the celebrities who encouraged the mustache for several years (Photo by Fred Duval / FilmMagic)

In the Beard and Mustache World Championships of (World Beard and Mustache Championships) the following classification of six styles or types of mustache has been established:

From: slender with long, upturned, straight or curved tips. The parts near the corners are shaved.

Natural: It does not protrude more than 1.5 cm above the upper lip (it can be shaped but without a fixative).

60s: very thin and like a brushstroke in two segments

Hungarian: tall and bushy with extended hairs on the sides.

Imperial: similar to English but with upward arching tips.

English: relatively thin, with very long hairs extending to the sides. Hair that grows past corners is usually shaved off.

The universe of types and classifications is more extensive. Roger Figuera, of Bacn Barbera, says men usually wear mustaches thicker than thin. “ A lot of people don’t like wearing a thin mustache, but instead make it look more natural. Anyone who grows a mustache has to have a lot of personality because it can also make it look bad, ”says Figuera who argues that the mustache should be analyzed with the group of those who wear it.

If the person has style, that’s one thing. If you don’t have it, it’s another and may give different impressions and images ”, thinks the specialist.

For Centi, many choose the fine or pencil type. The straight lines and the finite are used a lot, they are used by the youngest who start with the first judicial elections. The chevron mustache, the classic from the 60s and 70s, is also used. And many also use a mustache with a beard, rugby style, lumberjack type, which already supports in which it is necessary to be much more at the top.

Centi says that the mustache makes a person look more groomed. With a beard that is more difficult to maintain and style, this does not happen. A well-groomed mustache is much easier than taking care of a large beard, it gives an aspect of masculinity, but also if worn well, an intellectual aspect, it has a touch of intellectuality that attracts attention. . We always talk about a good mustache gives the feeling of a more mature man , analyzes the specialist.

And he continues: The man does not ask for a mustache, but he begins to leave the beauties and if he goes to the barber he asks how he should take care of it and what shape I could give it. There are people who already come with the prototype in their heads, saying that they want such and such a person’s mustache. And there are people who ask the bib which is the best version for their face, which would fit the best. Some are satisfied, others regret it and withdraw it. But they all consult. Above all, how to wear it, how to maintain it, how to shape it.

There is, undoubtedly, a question close to the bon vivant among those who wear a mustache. Centi represents it graphically like this: it is, I would tell you, like smoking a cigar. There is a whole mystique behind, there is washing, care, products to wear and obviously, all this makes that the man takes care of himself. May he be more attentive to himself, his face and all his aesthetics.

Perhaps due to this kind of care and attention, Figuera completes, few people grow their whiskers on their own, there are some that grow thicker, but these are the more mature men. Others with a beard but emphasizing the mustache more. Either way, you always have to be late, adds Figuera.

The masculine aesthetic is similar to the feminine in terms of care and the mustache is no less. It requires daily care so that it is always in good shape in front of others.

The reality is that the man of today is as or more flirtatious than the woman. For this reason, many not only go to the hairdresser, but also take care of the mustache at home with beard, mustache and hair trimmers. “These types of machines were previously only seen in hairdressers, but for many years they have been in the hands of anyone who takes care of their facial aesthetics very thoroughly, Figuera explains.

The image of the famous is always followed by crowds of people. Names like David Beckham, Brad Pitt or Jonnhy Deep, are seen in their networks, showing their mustaches. They influence and help not only to make the decision to grow a mustache, but also to “choose” what is best.

Corn, What are some things to consider when growing a mustache?

Johnny Deep, with a mustache and a more “left” look with an uneven beard (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic / Getty Images)

First of all, face shape. It matters a lot for the hairstyle and also for the mustache. A long face or with very marked features is not the same as a rounder face. The same mustache will not suit two people with opposite faces.

The amount of hair. It is essential to go for one type of mustache or another. What is clear is that if there is not a good density of hair, there is not much that can be done.

The style that works best. And yes, of course, for an image you have to have things very clear and above all have a defined personality.

